By clicking a retailer link you consent to third-party cookies that track your onward journey. This enables W? to receive an affiliate commission if you make a purchase, which supports our mission to be the UK's consumer champion.

Will inheritance tax rules on gifts be tightened?

Talk of a cap on lifetime gifts comes as pensions will also be brought into inheritance tax from 2027
Paul Davies
Planning ahead can make a difference for families

Proposed new rules could mean that large gifts are no longer fully exempt from inheritance tax (IHT), making it harder to reduce the size of your estate by passing money on during your lifetime.

The changes come as frozen thresholds and rising property values are already pulling more people into the IHT net – and upcoming 2027 pension rules will bring retirement savings further into scope. 

Here, Which? explains the rules around gifting and outlines how the new pension rules could see more people paying inheritance tax. 

Make your money work harder

Get the best deals, avoid scams, and grow your savings with expert guidance. Save 25% now, only £36.75 for a year.

Join Which? Money

Offer ends 30 September 2025

A potential cap on lifetime gifts

Rumours suggest that Treasury officials are considering changing the current gifting regime to make it more difficult for people to reduce a potential inheritance tax bill. 

The new rules might alter the current system by limiting the total value of one-off gifts that people can make during their lifetime. 

The changes might come at a time when new rules around unused pensions and IHT mean that people are increasingly looking to give more money away from their retirement savings or spend it themselves. 

It has also been proposed that the taper relief, which applies if you give away more than your nil-rate band (the main tax-free allowance of £325,000 per person) before you die, could disappear. At present, the rate of tax you pay gradually drops between three and seven years after the gift is given. 

This move would introduce a cliff edge to the system, so that someone who made a gift in good faith and died one day short of seven years would leave beneficiaries with a substantial tax bill. 

What are the current rules on large one-off gifts?

Giving money away during your life is one of the main ways to reduce inheritance tax. In our January 2025 Which? member survey, we found that 62% of people affected by the new pension rules said they plan to give away more.

Gifts of any value leave your estate for inheritance tax purposes after seven years. And you also have annual allowances that let you give money away and it will leave your estate immediately.

Larger gifts that fall outside the set gifting allowances are termed potentially exempt transfers (PETs). These gifts become taxable if you die within seven years, but often you won’t pay tax because your £325,000 nil-rate band covers gifts made in that time before it applies to the rest of your estate.

If PETs are taxable, HMRC charges tax on a sliding scale based on how long you live after making the gift. It’s 40% if you die within three years, then 32%, 24%, 16% and finally 8% if you die six years after giving the gift.

Can you make other gifts?

There are also gifts you can make every year without any inheritance tax ever being due. 

The main one is your annual exemption of £3,000. You can split this between several people and carry forward any unused allowance to the next tax year, but not beyond that.

You can also make unlimited tax-free gifts of up to £250 per person as long as you haven’t used another allowance for them. 

If your child is getting married or starting a civil partnership, you can give them up to £5,000 tax-free as a wedding gift. The limit is £2,500 for a grandchild and £1,000 for anyone else.

A separate rule lets you make tax-free gifts out of surplus income. There’s no set limit to how much you can give from your income, but it can’t affect your standard of living. You also need to make these gifts part of your ‘normal expenditure’ and give them regularly. 

Leaving more than 10% of your taxable estate to charity in your will reduces the inheritance tax rate on the rest from 40% to 36%.

Be more money savvy

free newsletter

Get a firmer grip on your finances with the expert tips in our Money newsletter – it's free weekly.

This newsletter delivers free money-related content, along with other information about Which? Group products and services. Unsubscribe whenever you want. Your data will be processed in accordance with our Privacy policy

When do I currently have to pay inheritance tax?

At the moment, relatively few estates face an IHT bill. However, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) estimates that the proportion of deaths triggering inheritance tax (IHT) will rise from 5.1% in 2022-23 to 9.5% (or 67,000 families) by the end of the decade.

Inheritance tax is charged at 40% on anything in your estate above the tax-free thresholds. HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) defines your estate as your property, savings and other assets, after funeral expenses and debts have been deducted. 

The main tax-free amount that everyone can leave is £325,000, which is also known as the nil-rate band. 

There’s an extra allowance of up to £175,000 if you leave your main home to your children or grandchildren, which is known as the residence nil-rate band. Combined, these let you leave up to £500,000 tax-free

A surviving spouse or civil partner never pays inheritance tax on anything you leave them when you die, regardless of the amount, as long as you’re both domiciled in the UK (meaning it’s your permanent home). If you’re married or in a civil partnership, any unused allowances pass to your partner. 

This means that if you die after your partner – often called the ‘second death’ – your estate can pass on up to £1m tax-free.

Unused pensions and inheritance tax

Reports of a lifetime cap on the value of gifts would be another blow to pensioners looking to reduce the value of their estate in advance of new rules covering pensions and inheritance tax that are set to begin in 2027. 

An increase in gifting was expected to follow the announcement in the 2024 Autumn Budget, as people chose to give money from pensions to loved ones rather than see it subjected to IHT. 

From April 2027, money that’s left in a defined contribution (DC) pension, or in pension drawdown, will be included in your estate for inheritance tax. DC pensions are the most common workplace pensions today, and the amount you have depends on how much has been paid in and how investments perform.

Any lump sum death benefits, including death-in-service payouts from defined benefit (DB) pensions (where income is based on salary and years of service) if someone dies while still employed, will not be subject to IHT. If a defined benefit pension pays a regular income to your spouse or civil partner after you die, this is also exempt.

Other ways to reduce your IHT bill

Taking out life cover is one way to insure against a possible inheritance tax bill. You can write a whole-of-life insurance policy into trust so the payout doesn’t form part of your estate for tax purposes. 

You pay monthly premiums, and when you die your beneficiaries can use the money to settle the inheritance tax bill quickly without waiting for probate. If you’re married or in a civil partnership, the best option is usually a ‘joint-life, second death’ policy.

This insures both partners but only pays out when the second person dies, which is when inheritance tax becomes due.

Looking to buy life insurance?

Find the right life insurance policy using the service provided by LifeSearch.

Get a quote

More on this

Related articles

About Us

Which? Limited is registered in England and Wales to 2 Marylebone Road, London NW1 4DF, company number 00677665  and is an Introducer Appointed Representative (FRN 610689) of the following:


1. Inspop.com Ltd for the introduction of non-investment motor, home and travel insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide advice and arrange non-investment motor, home, and travel insurance products (FRN310635). Inspop.com Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide advice and arrange non-investment motor, home, travel insurance products (FRN310635) and is registered in England and Wales to Greyfriars House, Greyfriars Road, Cardiff, South Wales, CF10 3AL, company number 03857130. Confused.com is a trading name of Inspop.com Ltd. 


2. LifeSearch Partners Limited (FRN656479), for the introduction of Pure Protection Contracts and Private Health Insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the FCA to provide advice and arrange Pure Protection Contracts and Private Health Insurance Contracts.  LifeSearch Partners Ltd is registered in England and Wales to 3000a Parkway, Whiteley, Hampshire, PO15 7FX, company number 03412386.


3. HUB Financial Solutions, for the introduction of equity release advice and an annuity comparison service, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (‘FCA’) to provide advice and guidance on financial products for those who have retired or are approaching retirement (FCA Firm Reference Number: 455713). HUB Financial Solutions is registered in England and Wales to Enterprise House, Bancroft Road, Reigate, Surrey RH12 7RP, company number 05125701.


4. Alan Boswell Insurance Brokers Ltd (FRN 301), for the introduction of non-investment landlord insurances, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority to provide advice and arrange insurance contracts. Alan Boswell insurance brokers Ltd is registered in England at Prospect House, Rouen Rd, Norwich NR1 1RE, company number 02591252.


5.Stickee Technology Limited for the introduction of non-investment pet insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to arrange non-investment pet insurance products (FRN916665). Stickee Technology Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)  in England and Wales; 3rd floor, 1 Ashley Road, Altrincham, Cheshire, UK WA14 2DT Registered company number 06711740

 

Other financial services:


Mortgage service provided by London & Country Mortgages (L&C), Unit 26 (2.06), Newark Works, 2 Foundry Lane, Bath BA2 3GZ. London & Country are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (registered number: 143002). The FCA does not regulate most Buy to Let mortgages. Your home or property may be repossessed if you do not keep up repayments on your mortgage.


We do not make, nor do we seek to make, any recommendations or personalised advice on financial products or services that are regulated by the FCA, as we’re not regulated or authorised by the FCA to advise you in this way. In some cases, however, we have included links to regulated brands or providers with whom we have a commercial relationship and, if you choose to, you can buy a product from our commercial partners. 


If you go ahead and buy a product using our link, we will receive a commission to help fund our not-for-profit mission and our campaigns work as a champion for the UK consumer. Please note that a link alone does not constitute an endorsement by Which?.