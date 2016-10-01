Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

EU Exit Select Committee Evidence and Consultation Responses

Trade in Food Inquiry Oct 2017 225 Kb | 01 Oct 2017
The EU (Withdrawal) Bill Inquiry Oct 2017 180 Kb | 01 Oct 2017
Inquiry into financial regulation and supervision following Brexit Oct 2017 195 Kb | 01 Oct 2017
Scrutiny of delegated legislation inquiry Oct 17 202 Kb | 01 Oct 2017
Brexit and Competition Inquiry Sept 2017 180 Kb | 01 Sep 2017
Brexit and Energy Security Inquiry Aug 2017 179 Kb | 01 Aug 2017
Brexit and Agriculture Feb 2017 151 Kb | 01 Feb 2017
The Future of REACH Jan 2017 178 Kb | 01 Jan 2017
The impact of Brexit on UK trade options beyond 2019 Jan 2017 363 Kb | 01 Jan 2017
EU exit and transitional arrangements Jan 2017 154 Kb | 01 Jan 2017
The legislative process delegation of powers Jan 2017 166 Kb | 01 Jan 2017
Supplementary evidence on UK-EU Trade inquiry Dec 2016 185 Kb | 01 Dec 2016
UK negotiating objectives for withdrawal from the European Union Inquiry Dec 2016 132 Kb | 01 Dec 2016
Leaving the EU negotiation priorities for energy and climate change policy Dec 2016 280 Kb | 01 Dec 2016
Implications of Brexit for the justice system Nov 2016 246 Kb | 01 Dec 2016
