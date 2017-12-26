Antivirus for Mac

Looking for our full reviews? Click to jump straight to all our independent antivirus software reviews.

Choose the best antivirus for your Mac

Unlike with Windows PCs, there’s historically been little demand for antivirus software for Macs. Apple’s MacOS operating system has been built to withstand malicious attacks, and there have been comparatively few viruses written to target Macs.

However, Mac users could be exposed to a rise in viruses and malware in the future. With more Apple products being sold and Mac ownership on the increase, criminals are now actively targeting the Mac ecosystem.

