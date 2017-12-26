Telecare and GPS tracking devices

Explore the growing number of assistive technology and telecare systems that can help if you’re having difficulty at home.

From gadgets that text or page you when your relative presses an alarm button, through to sophisticated telecare systems that can alert a monitoring centre when sensors in your home detect that you're in trouble, there's a wide range of options that can be tailored to a person's individual needs.

Most telecare devices work using sensors and a base unit. The base unit is connected to the telephone landline and power socket, and receives signals from personal sensors and sensors positioned around your home. It then transmits to the monitoring centre/assigned carer using radio signals.

There are even monitoring systems that allow you to see how a relative is doing when they live hundreds of miles away (without using cameras), and GPS tracking systems that can tell you exactly where your relative with memory loss is if they get lost.

To help shine a light on some of the best assistive technology and telecare systems, we asked a panel of assistive-technology experts to chose and review range of systems - and their verdict on each is presented in the table below.

Only logged-in Which? members can view our full verdicts below. If you're not yet a member, take a £1 Which? trial to get instant access.

Assistive technology - telecare, monitoring and GPS tracker systems Name of product Price What is it? Who is it for? Our verdict Buddi Buy: clip and wristband set with service plan: £299, plus £6/week. Lease: £12/week (clip-only set is cheaper).

A GPS gadget that enables the wearer to be remotely located, as well as detecting if the wearer suffers a fall. The wearer can call for assistance or - if they travel outside their pre-set ‘safe zone’ - it will alert the call centre monitoring service or a carer. The system can locate them, so that they can be collected. People who are prone to getting lost, falling or having medical emergencies when out. Canary Buy: £270, plus £15/month monitoring. Rent: from £36/month An activity-monitoring system that enables people to check on relatives living elsewhere. It collects information on activity via sensors in rooms and on doors – for example, how often they use the kitchen or get up at night. It can alert you to problems, such as the person not moving in the morning, via a text or email. Visitors, such as paid home carers, can also use swipe cards when arriving and leaving. People with dementia or who are frail and can't communicate how they are. Envirotxt £99 A small plug-in unit with a Sim card that monitors the temperature in a frail relative's home and alerts you by text message if the temperature rises or drops outside pre-set limits, or if there's a mains power failure. A frail relative who could mistakenly turn off or unplug the heating system, or be vulnerable during a power cut. GPS Smart Sole £287 Your relative wears a smart insole in their shoe, which enables you to monitor their location, speed and bearing when they go outside a pre-defined 'safe area'. People who are prone to getting lost, falling or having medical emergencies when out. Lifemax Friends & Family Home Safety Alert £40 A wireless battery-operated (you can get a mains adapter), in-home pager that can be used to alert other people in the same property (three volume levels).

The system includes a base-station receiver and two transmitter pendants with both a call button with a range up to 60 metres. You could keep one pager permanently in, say, the bathroom. Families caring for a sick or disabled relative at home. Ownfone footprint GPS Tracker £75 A lightweight, waterproof mobile alarm pendant with GPS and other features such as an SOS button and fall detection. It can be linked to a family member or call centre. People who are prone to getting lost, falling or having medical emergencies when out. Telecare system POA Telecare systems monitor vulnerable people and can send alerts when help is needed. At its most basic, telecare enables a person to call for help by pressing an alarm button on a watch or pendant. More intelligent pendants can also sense a fall. Both alert a call centre to organise help. Other sensors around a home can flag risks, such as someone not returning to bed within a pre-set time. Sensors can include: - Smoke/heat sensors

- Bed exit/occupancy sensors (underneath mattress)

- Flood detectors

- Door-exit sensors

- Natural gas detector

- Carbon monoxide detector. People who can’t monitor or respond to risks - such as fire or falling - themselves. Yepzon Tag-Way £99, plus low cost monthly tariff (around £4). Your relative wears the small, light locator tag (with Sim card) and you can use an app on your smartphone to locate them. People who are prone to getting lost, falling or having medical emergencies when out. Table notes: All prices include VAT, unless otherwise specified. Enquire if delivery costs are additional as this varies. Price and availability correct as of October 2016.

Telecare assessment

To find out which type of telecare devices will be best for you, you'll need to have an assessment with an expert. This is a collaborative process designed to work out which systems will suit your specific needs, in order to design an individual telecare package.

Costs vary depending on the individual package, with typical costs averaging around £80 to £200 a month for round-the-clock monitoring. For information on how to arrange an assessment and sources of financial assistance, visit Which? Elderly Care.

If you install a telecare device, it's also a good idea to get a key safe fixed to the outside of your home, in case someone needs to enter the house in an emergency.

Remember, telecare systems are not fail-safe and correct maintenance of products – including checking the batteries regularly – is vital.

Telehealth devices

Telehealth devices monitor your physiological activity remotely, transmitting the readings to a healthcare professional in a hospital or help centre, who then decides when or if intervention is needed.

These devices are useful if you have a heart condition or hypertension, as well as if you have chronic asthma, diabetes, lung problems or epilepsy.