The best vitamin D supplements you should buy

You may have heard that everyone should take a vitamin D supplement. But what’s the science behind that? And are some brands better than others?

In the fourth episode of a brand new series of our health and wellbeing podcast, we sit down with Shefalee Loth, a public health nutritionist at Which?, and Sophie Medlin, founder of City Dietitians. They explain how you can naturally get vitamin D, when you should be taking supplements, and the risks of getting too much into your body.

Plus, for the first time ever, Which? has tested and reviewed vitamin D supplements from a range of suppliers. We reveal some of the best on the market, plus which of those received the coveted Which? Best Buy.

The full podcast, which includes our test results, is available only to logged-in Which? users. If you're not a member, join Which? to instantly listen to the full podcast and gain access to all our product reviews – all with 50% off your first year's membership.

Click to download a transcript of this podcast .

Eat well, live better and stay healthy. Sign up for our free monthly Food & Health newsletter

More podcasts from Which?

The Which? podcast showcases the best content from across our website and magazine.

Which? Money episodes, released on Fridays, give advice to help you get on top of your bills and tackle the issues hitting your pocket, from spiralling energy costs to your weekly food shop.

The Which? Shorts podcasts offer you a free insight into some of our favourite articles from our suite of magazines.

Plus, keep an eye out for bonus episodes that tackle important issues, from motoring to tech, and from health and wellbeing to travel.

How to listen to the Which? podcast

We're always releasing new episodes, and the podcast is available wherever you usually listen to podcasts.

Subscribe using one of the links below or click this link on your mobile to find us in your favourite podcast app.

As part of your subscription, Which? members also get access to exclusive podcasts.

If you're not already a member, podcast listeners can get 50% off the first year of an annual membership.