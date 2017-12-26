Discover what Bathstore customers really think of its bathrooms, including ratings for quality, finish and value for money.

Bathstore only sells bathrooms, so its bathroom suites should be great, right? We wanted to find out, so we asked more than 2,000 bathroom company customers what they thought of Bathstore.

We've collated their answers so we can bring you an overall customer score and star ratings, which you can compare with other brands such as Plumb Center and Homebase.

Which? members can log in to unlock the table below and to see how Bathstore is rated for the quality of its products, finish, customer service and value for money, as well as its overall customer score and comments from Bathstore bathroom owners. If you aren't a Which? member, take out a trial subscription to Which? to get instant access.

Bathstore Customer score Customer service Quality of products Quality of finish Value for money

To see how Bathstore bathrooms compare with other brands, go to best and worst bathroom brands

Bathstore bathroom furniture

You use your bathroom storage and furniture every day, and it can be the difference between your bathroom being a joy to use and it being a frustration.

That's why we've asked bathroom owners to rate the bathroom furniture brands they've bought from, in addition to their suite.

Log in to find out how Bathstore furniture compares with B&Q and Homebase, as well as online-only shops and independents - the top got 81% while the bottom scored much lower at 51%.

Bathstore bathrooms

Click through our gallery to see a range of Bathstore bathrooms across different prices and styles.

Bathstore bathrooms gallery Bathstore Classic Stonewhite Portrait bathroom

Bathstore Alpine Duo bathroom

Bathstore Lagoon bathroom

Bathstore Winchester bathroom

Bathstore Portrait Gloss bathroom Previous

Next







Previous

Next

Bathstore services

Bathstore has everything you might need for your bathroom - suites, flooring, heating and lighting. You can shop through its suites by style (contemporary, space-saving, easy bathing, on a budget, boutique etc) or by range, of which there are nearly 30.

As well as going into a store, you can order a printed brochure, or use its online catalogue, which allows you to also shop directly from it.

Bathroom showrooms: Nationwide - use the 'store locator' page to find one near you. If you look at the store's details you'll often find images of that branch.

Planning/design service: Free in-store design service called Service By Design. You'll need to book an appointment and bring along your bathroom measurements. You can also plan your bathroom online using its 2D planning tool.

Installation: Optional fitting service at extra cost organised and carried out by Bathstore.

Showers: Bathstore sells a range of power, mixer and electric showers including ones from Aqualisa and Mira. It also sells shower enclosures and components for wet rooms.

Bathroom furniture: Wide range of bathroom furniture, including bespoke and built-in units, as well as stand alone cabinets. These include 'space saving' and 'budget' units.

Bathroom fittings, flooring and tiles: Bathstore has a big range of bathroom fittings, decorative extras and wall and floor tiles.

Find out how Bathstore compares with other bathroom brands in best and worst bathroom brands.