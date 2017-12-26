Which? Best Buy blenders

Your health kick could fizzle out fast if you buy a blender that does a terrible job of blending, or is a nightmare to use. Our independent blender reviews tell you which models you can rely on for smooth, fuss-free results.

Our tests go further than anyone else to ensure that the blenders we recommend are true kitchen heroes. But we don't just tell you which are the best blenders out there, we also highlight any mediocre models that give poor results, so you don't waste money on a dud.

We make smoothies, soup and pesto to test how well each model blends - as well as crushing ice.

Best Buy blenders also have to be easy to use and clean, so your morning smoothie is a breeze to make.

Our tests have found cheap blenders that do a better job than their pricier counterparts. Make sure you get the best for your money with our reviews.

Sign up today for a £1 Which? trial and access all our expert reviews of the latest blenders. Already a member? Log in to see our blender reviews.