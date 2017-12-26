Which? Best Buy blenders
Best Buy blenders are easy to use and can whiz up a wide range of ingredients into great soups and smoothies.
Your health kick could fizzle out fast if you buy a blender that does a terrible job of blending, or is a nightmare to use. Our independent blender reviews tell you which models you can rely on for smooth, fuss-free results.
Our tests go further than anyone else to ensure that the blenders we recommend are true kitchen heroes. But we don't just tell you which are the best blenders out there, we also highlight any mediocre models that give poor results, so you don't waste money on a dud.
- We make smoothies, soup and pesto to test how well each model blends - as well as crushing ice.
- Best Buy blenders also have to be easy to use and clean, so your morning smoothie is a breeze to make.
- Our tests have found cheap blenders that do a better job than their pricier counterparts. Make sure you get the best for your money with our reviews.
How we uncover the best blenders
A good blender should be able to blend a variety of ingredients, making anything from smoothies and soups to pastes and purées with ease. To really excel, it should also be simple to use and easy to clean. Our tests cover all these important features to help you get the best blender.
- Smoothies: We make three different types of smoothie in each blender, including ones that contain almonds, leafy greens and frozen fruit. We challenge the blenders with hard-to-process foods and combinations, so you get great results every time.
- Soup: Carrot soup is cooked and blended then sieved to check that no lumps or stringy bits of celery are left unblended, so you don't get any unwelcome surprises at lunchtime.
- Ice crushing: The best blenders will turn ice cubes into fine ice crystals - perfect for cocktails and summer drinks - instead of uneven chunks or a slushy mess.
- Pesto: To see if the blenders can tackle tougher jobs, we get them to make pesto – the combination of garlic, cheese, herbs, pine nuts and oil makes for a much drier mix than smoothies or soups, and is a struggle for some.
- Ease of use and cleaning: Pick the wrong blender and you could end up with a fiddly and annoying machine that is a faff to use. We help you to find the blenders that won't have you slaving over the sink for ages afterwards.
- Noise: We note which blenders will get on with the job quietly and which will make you want to vacate the kitchen.
Blender reviews you can trust
We tell you how good the most popular and widely available blenders are, so you can buy with confidence and get the best possible blender for your budget.
Which? is independent - we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.
