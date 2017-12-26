Blood pressure ranges explained - and how to measure yours

What is a blood pressure range?

When you use a blood pressure monitor to take your blood pressure, you are measuring the pressure of your blood against the walls of your arteries as your heart pumps it round your body.

Your blood pressure range is measured in millimetres of mercury (mmHg), and is recorded as systolic and diastolic figures.

• Systolic pressure – this is the pressure of the blood when your heart pushes it out.

• Diastolic pressure – this is the pressure of the blood when your heart is resting between beats.

So if your GP tells you that your blood pressure is '130 over 90', or 130/90mmHg, you have a systolic pressure of 130mmHg and a diastolic pressure of 90mmHg.

What's your ideal blood pressure?

Your blood pressure reading should ideally be below 120/80mmHg. However, anything under 130/80mmHg is generally considered a normal reading.

You are said to have high blood pressure (sometimes called hypertension) if separate readings consistently show your blood pressure to be 140/90mmHg or higher. If you have kidney disease, diabetes or another condition affecting your heart and circulation, your target blood pressure should be below 130/80mmHg.

Be aware of what can raise your blood pressure as you take a home reading: even having a full bladder or crossing your legs can increase it.

