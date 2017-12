How to buy the best blood pressure monitor

As our buying guide video above explains, there are two types of blood pressure monitor: those with a cuff on your upper arm, or those with a cuff on the wrist.

Wrist blood pressure monitors tend to be lighter and therefore more portable for travelling. But they are more prone to giving inaccurate readings because the wrist isn't naturally at heart height, so the wrist has to be carefully positioned while a reading is taken. Arm monitors, meanwhile, are less prone to inaccurate readings.

We've tested a range of arm and wrist monitors to find the best most accurate models - go to our blood pressure monitor Best Buy recommendations to see which models Which? recommends.