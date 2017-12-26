How to buy the best blood pressure monitor
By Joanna Pearl
Arm blood pressure monitor or wrist one? £20 or £120? This expert guide will ensure you pick the best blood pressure monitor for you.
As our buying guide video above explains, there are two types of blood pressure monitor: those with a cuff on your upper arm, or those with a cuff on the wrist.
Wrist blood pressure monitors tend to be lighter and therefore more portable for travelling. But they are more prone to giving inaccurate readings because the wrist isn't naturally at heart height, so the wrist has to be carefully positioned while a reading is taken. Arm monitors, meanwhile, are less prone to inaccurate readings.We've tested a range of arm and wrist monitors to find the best most accurate models - go to our blood pressure monitor Best Buy recommendations to see which models Which? recommends.
Using a home blood pressure monitor can help you spot and prevent serious medical problems.
Good for you if: You’re thinking of buying a monitor and want features that suit your lifestyle.
Think twice if: You want a wrist monitor - we found problems with accuracy on a number of models.
How much do you need to spend?
Our tests of blood pressure monitors show that you don't have to spend a fortune to get great value. You can buy four of our Best Buy-recommended blood pressure monitors for less than £25, all of which outperform monitors costing up to £100.
We've tested monitors including market leaders Omron and Boots blood pressure monitors.
Buying a pricier model often means you're getting a wider range of features - such as the facility to memorise your readings for future reference or the ability to date and time-stamp your readings.
Time taken to get a blood pressure reading
Monitors can take anything from just over 20 seconds to more than a minute, with wrist monitors generally giving readings more quickly. How long a monitor takes is an important feature if you dislike the process and want it over with as quickly as possible, or don't have a lot of time to take your blood pressure.
Blood pressure monitors that store past readings
Some blood pressure monitors collect and store readings for one user, and some can do this for as many as six people.
The ability to store readings can be really useful if you have more than one person with hypertension in your household, or want to pool your money for a model with fancier features, rather than have two basic monitors.
Out of those models that can store readings, the amount of readings they can remember varies, but can be up to 60 recordings. What's right for you depends on your particular needs, such as what you want to share with a health professional such as your GP or nurse.
Blood pressure data averaging
Some blood pressure monitors have a data averaging function; this usually means it will average the last three or so readings for you. There are variations on this – for example, showing data on a graph rather than, or as well as, numerically or averaging data over a longer period of time.
Pros: This function could be very useful if you are tracking your blood pressure over time and may be sharing it with a health professional, or have an additional risk factor, such as diabetes.
Cons: You could equally summarise your data - for example, for your GP - using an Excel spreadsheet or a pen and paper.
Date/time stamp for blood pressure readings
This records the date and time of each reading on your blood pressure monitor. It could help you track your blood pressure over time, see patterns and share data with a health professional.
Monitors that link to your phone or tablet
Some blood pressure monitors can link wirelessly to your smartphone or tablet - we've tested three that do this using Bluetooth. This is great if you want to view and track your readings electronically and store data, especially if you already track other health data on your phone or tablet, such as your activity levels, calories or weight, and want it all in one place.
However, this functionality is certainly not essential, and you'll pay a premium for this technology.
Blood pressure monitor and PC connection
A minority of blood pressure monitors allow you to download your data onto a PC including Braun blood pressure monitors. A few even come with a memory stick to aid the process.
While this could be a bonus if you're sharing readings with a health professional, you'll find this a step too far if you just want basic readings.
Blood pressure risk indicator
This tells you whether your blood pressure reading falls within recommended levels.
Read our advice on your blood pressure range and measuring your blood pressure.
Pros: This could be particularly useful if you’re not having your blood pressure regularly monitored by a health professional.
Cons: You don't need to pay extra for fancier features to keep an eye on whether your blood pressure is within recommended limits.
Irregular heartbeat detector
This is a useful extra that will tell you whether you have an arrhythmia: this is a problem with the rate or rhythm of the heartbeat. During an arrhythmia, the heart can beat too fast, too slow, or with an irregular rhythm.
Pros: Arrhythmia doesn't usually have symptoms, so this may be a feature you'd value in keeping an eye out for potential problems and flagging them with your GP.
Cons: It's a relatively rare problem, so you may think this feature is unnecessary.
Mains adaptor
Blood pressure monitors use batteries – usually up to four AAA or AA. Some blood pressure monitors can also be plugged into the mains, but not all of these have a mains adaptor included.
Large buttons and digits
The size of buttons and digits displayed on blood pressure monitors varies, so we’ve let you know where they are larger and therefore easier to see.
Pros: This can be a real bonus if you’ve got a visual impairment, or simply don’t want to hunt for your reading glasses every time you take your measurements.
Cons: This feature may be low on your list of priorities if you've got OK eyesight.
Storing your blood pressure monitor
If you’re planning on using your blood pressure monitor while you’re travelling, or haven’t got much room to store it, you may want to choose a smaller, lighter model. Wrist monitors tend to take up less space, but are not always as consistently accurate as arm monitors.
Pros: A lighter monitor or one with a carry case can be easier to store or pack.
Cons: You might choose a chunkier or heavier model: because it’s easier to handle if you have more limited hand movement or because it's simply well made and durable.
