How to buy the best blood pressure monitor

Blood pressure monitors that store past readings

Some blood pressure monitors collect and store readings for one user, and some can do this for as many as six people.

The ability to store readings can be really useful if you have more than one person with hypertension in your household, or want to pool your money for a model with fancier features, rather than have two basic monitors.

Out of those models that can store readings, the amount of readings they can remember varies, but can be up to 60 recordings. What's right for you depends on your particular needs, such as what you want to share with a health professional such as your GP or nurse.