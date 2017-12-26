Log-in or sign up for a £1 trial to unlock our full list of Don’t Buy blood pressure monitors on this page.

We've tested blood pressure monitors from market-leaders, including Boots, IBP and Omron, to help you find the right one for you. Our in-depth tests have separated the blood pressure monitors that we recommend, from the poor-scoring blood pressure monitors that are uncomfortable, difficult to use and inaccurate or inconsistent.

Each blood pressure monitor we test is put through the same exacting tests on real people, which include accuracy, comfort and time taken to get a reading.

Every blood pressure monitor is given a Which? test score, so you can immediately see at a glance which are the best and worst, plus how each model compares with the others on features and specifications.

Our tests cover a range of brands, prices and blood pressure monitor types; including arm and wrist monitors, and ones that can connect to a smartphone or tablet.

The image shows the real life implications of our testing. How our expert lab tests separate the blood pressure monitors you should avoid from those recommended as Best Buy blood pressure monitors.