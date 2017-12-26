Which? Best Buy Blu-ray DVD players
Which? Best Buy Blu-ray players not only make your favourite films look crystal clear and sound great, they are straightforward to use and quick to load discs, too.
Nobody tests Blu-ray players like we do at Which? - you can be sure that a Best Buy Blu-ray player offers superb picture quality and any extra features work well. Combined with a great TV, watching your favourite discs will be a pleasure.
- All the latest Blu-ray players reviewed
- Models from the big names to the supermarket own smaller brands
- Smart, 3D, and those capable of 4K upscaling tested
- Definitive scores, star ratings and detailed specs
- Thousands of verified owners reviews
What makes a Best Buy Blu-ray player?
Blu-ray players do more than just play discs these days; some are smart TV enabled and provide access to apps, such as BBC iPlayer and YouTube, and often a browser for surfing the web on your TV - but not all of them do these things well and the choice of services and apps can vary from one to hundreds.
It's a complicated market and finding the best model for your needs can be tricky, but that's where our wholly independent reviews can help. The Which? Best Buy logo is your guarantee of quality - not only will the player make your Blu-ray discs look and sound great, it will also be easy to set up and a breeze to use.
And you don't necessarily have to pay a premium to get a Best Buy Blu-ray player. Our expert tests reveal that price is no indicator of how good a Blu-ray player is and reveal which models offer the best overall package.
What we investigate:
- How good is the picture quality when playing Blu-ray and DVD discs?
- Which 3D-capable models give immersive viewing and which give a headache?
- How good is Ultra-HD quality from models capable of up-scaling to 4K?
- Is the Blu-ray players' sound quality any good?
- Should I buy it?
Blu-ray reviews you can trust
Our labs test Blu-ray players from the biggest brands on the market - including Sony, Panasonic, LG and Samsung - and we've discovered that even the most trustworthy names occasionally drop the ball. However, we guarantee that any Blu-ray player awarded a Best Buy will be easy to set up, give you great picture quality and sound from both DVD and Blu-ray discs, and won't have you throwing the remote control across the room in frustration. And we'll find the internet-enabled smart models that offer good services and picture quality when streaming video, too.
Which? is independent - we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.
