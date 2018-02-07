Top five best 4K-upscaling Blu-ray DVD players for 2018
By Elisa Roberts
If you have a 4K TV but haven't upgraded your film library to Ultra high-definition yet then you're not making the most of it. A 4K-upscaling Blu-ray player is a cost-effective way to revamp your movie collection and show off your high-end TV.
4K TV, also known as Ultra HD or UHD, is the next generation of television picture quality. A 4K upscaling Blu-ray player can display your regular Blu-rays with even better detail and colour. They will play DVDs and Blu-ray discs, and can also upscale the Blu-ray picture to up to four times its normal resolution - but this is only possible when used with a 4K-capable TV or projector. You'll pay extra for this feature, though, so do consider if you really need it. Below, you'll find the best 4K-upscaling Blu-ray players from our tests.
It may not be the most expensive Blu-ray player this manufacturer produces, but it's hardly lacking in features. As well as playing DVDs, 3D and standard Blu-rays, it can upscale Blu-rays to suit the latest 4K Ultra-HD TVs - and looks great whilst doing so.
A premium player which plays DVDs, Blu-rays and 3D Blu-rays on HD tellies, it's packed out with features, too. It has built-in wi-fi, access to Smart TV services including BBC iPlayer, and screen mirroring to let you share from certain Android phones and tablets with the TV. Of course we found it superb at upscaling Blu-rays to a 4K telly, too.
A pricey Blu-ray player with a sleek design. As well as playing DVDs and 2D and 3D Blu-rays, it can also be used with an Ultra-HD TV to upscale Blu-rays to 4K resolution and display 4K Jpegs. It is packed full of features, such as wi-fi, Smart TV apps, screen mirroring with Android devices, plus many audio sockets for amps, receivers, speakers and sound bars, to satisfy those serious about their home cinema.
This flagship model certainly looks the business, ditching the angular shape of the rest of the range for a more traditional look. The headline feature is upscaling Blu-rays to 4K - it will still play 2D/3D Blu-rays and DVDs, but has picture and audio processing technologies not found on other models. Thrown in is built-in wi-fi to access smart-TV apps, stream videos from a phone, tablet or PC, and even mirror the screen on to the TV's, too. Have we found the ultimate in picture perfection for all your home entertainment? Don't wait any longer - read on to find out.
A high-end Blu-ray player offering 4K-upscaling, wi-fi internet connection and a host of smart features. It's not quite a Best Buy, but it's absolutely one of the best around for those looking for a 4K-upscaler.
4K-upscaling vs true 4K
Whilst 1080p is a perfectly fine resolution for most, especially if you have a TV smaller than 50", it's a real waste of real estate if you're watching movies in less than 4K on a 4K-ready TV. Upscaling DVD players are a great cost-effective way of making the most of it - not only do you not need to splash out on a true 4K player but you also don't need to refresh your entire library of Blu-ray discs.
That said, a movie upscaled to 4K will never look exactly as good as one recorded and printed at 4K. Blu-ray DVD players that get a five-star rating in our lab test will certainly give a real 4K player a run for its money, but purists may be able to spot the difference. If you're a true cinephile and don't mind spending a bit extra then you should probably take a look at all of our 4K Blu-ray DVD players reviews.