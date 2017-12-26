Baxi Boiler Guide

Baxi is an East Midlands-based boiler brand. It was founded in 1866 by ironmoulder Richard Baxendale and his partner Joseph Heald. It's now part of BDR Thermea, which also includes the boiler brands Potterton and Main, and is one of the largest boiler manufacturers in Europe.

Baxi offers several combi boiler ranges, including Baxi Ecoblue, Baxi Platinum HE A combi boilers, Baxi Duo-tec GA combi boilers and Neta-tec GA combi-boilers. It also produces the Baxi Solo heat-only boiler range, the Baxi Bermuda back boiler range, and the Baxi Megaflo compact system GA boiler range. You can find more details about the individual products in these ranges in our Baxi boiler reviews.

Thousands of Which? members take part in our annual survey of boiler brand reliability and customer satisfaction, which enables Which? to guide you to the best and worst boiler brands. We also conduct a survey with over 200 trusted boiler engineers to get their independent view on which boiler brands are the best.