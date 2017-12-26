Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Ideal Boiler Guide

By Matthew Knight

Article 8 of 17

Find out how reliable the Ideal boiler brand is, what Ideal boiler owners really think about their Ideal boiler, and also what trusted boiler engineers make of the Ideal brand.

Hull-based boiler brand Ideal has been around for more than 100 years, and was originally called The National Radiator Company. 

Ideal currently offers several different ranges of Logic and Logic+ combi boilers. It also offers the Ideal Logic Logic+ condensing system boiler range and several condensing heating boiler ranges, including Ideal Logic and Logic+ heat-only, Ideal Mexico boilers and Ideal Imax boilers. You can find more details about the individual products in these ranges in our boiler reviews.

Thousands of Which? members take part in our annual survey of boiler brand reliability and customer satisfaction, which enables Which? to guide you to the best and worst boiler brands. We also conduct a survey with over 200 trusted boiler engineers to get their independent view on which boiler brands are the best.

How much do Ideal boilers cost?

Ideal boilers range in price from £590 to £2,200, depending on the type and size of boiler you need for your home.

Choosing the best Ideal boiler

All boilers with an Ideal+ warranty offer customers a free five-year parts and labour repair service. To qualify for the full five years of the warranty, the boiler must be registered within 30 days of installation and be serviced annually by a competent person (Gas Safe registered engineer). Should either of these conditions not be met, the period of warranty will extend to only 12 months from installation. All boilers with a Standard Ideal Warranty offer a free two-year parts and labour repair service.

If the boiler suffers a mechanical or an electrical breakdown, contact Ideal on one of the following numbers:

Ideal Northern Ireland

02890 331444

Ideal in other parts of the UK

01482 498660

Extended warranties and service contracts for Ideal boilers are available from Ideal.

Ideal parts and spares

For information about Ideal parts call the:

Ideal parts advice line

01482 498665

Ideal contact details

You can contact Ideal by writing to:

PO Box 103
National Avenue, Kingston Upon Hull
East Yorkshire, HU5 4JN

or by visiting its website: http://idealboilers.com/

or by calling its customer service line on:

Ideal customer service

01482 498 660

