Boiler Brand Guides
Ideal Boiler Guide
By Matthew Knight
Article 8 of 17
Find out how reliable the Ideal boiler brand is, what Ideal boiler owners really think about their Ideal boiler, and also what trusted boiler engineers make of the Ideal brand.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Hull-based boiler brand Ideal has been around for more than 100 years, and was originally called The National Radiator Company.
Ideal currently offers several different ranges of Logic and Logic+ combi boilers. It also offers the Ideal Logic Logic+ condensing system boiler range and several condensing heating boiler ranges, including Ideal Logic and Logic+ heat-only, Ideal Mexico boilers and Ideal Imax boilers. You can find more details about the individual products in these ranges in our boiler reviews.
Thousands of Which? members take part in our annual survey of boiler brand reliability and customer satisfaction, which enables Which? to guide you to the best and worst boiler brands. We also conduct a survey with over 200 trusted boiler engineers to get their independent view on which boiler brands are the best.
|Brand data for Ideal boilers
|Overall score
|M
|Reliability
|Customer score
|Engineer recommendation
|Build quality
|Availability of parts and spares
|Ease of fixing a common fault
|Ease of servicing
|
Table notes
The reliability and customer score are based on responses from a survey of 9,610 Which? members about their boilers that took place in May 2017. Reliability sample size (208).
Engineer recommendation, build quality, availability of parts and spares and ease of fixing a common fault and ease of servicing are based on responses to a survey of 219 Which? Trusted Trader heating engineers that took place in May 2017.
KeyMember Content
How much do Ideal boilers cost?
Ideal boilers range in price from £590 to £2,200, depending on the type and size of boiler you need for your home.
Choosing the best Ideal boiler
All boilers with an Ideal+ warranty offer customers a free five-year parts and labour repair service. To qualify for the full five years of the warranty, the boiler must be registered within 30 days of installation and be serviced annually by a competent person (Gas Safe registered engineer). Should either of these conditions not be met, the period of warranty will extend to only 12 months from installation. All boilers with a Standard Ideal Warranty offer a free two-year parts and labour repair service.
If the boiler suffers a mechanical or an electrical breakdown, contact Ideal on one of the following numbers:
Ideal Northern Ireland
02890 331444
Ideal in other parts of the UK
01482 498660
Extended warranties and service contracts for Ideal boilers are available from Ideal.
Ideal parts and spares
For information about Ideal parts call the:
Ideal parts advice line
01482 498665
Ideal contact details
You can contact Ideal by writing to:
PO Box 103
National Avenue, Kingston Upon Hull
East Yorkshire, HU5 4JN
or by visiting its website: http://idealboilers.com/
or by calling its customer service line on:
Ideal customer service
01482 498 660