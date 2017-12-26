How to buy the best bread maker

A bread maker takes the hard work and hassle out of making homemade bread, and in some cases it can be cheaper than buying a supermarket loaf. You'll also know exactly what's in each loaf, your home will smell amazing and you'll get to wake up to gorgeous freshly baked bread.

But not every bread maker is capable of making a great-tasting loaf. In our tests, we've uncovered bread makers that produce loaves with hard, knobbly crusts and a dense, heavy texture.

There are several bread maker brands to choose from, including Kenwood, Morphy Richards, Panasonic and Russell Hobbs. You can also find own-brand bread makers at big chains such as Argos and Lakeland.

Our tough independent tests allow us to rate and review bread makers so you can buy the best. So to help you pick the best bread maker for your needs and budget, make sure you read our bread maker reviews.

How much should I expect to pay for a bread maker?

We've found Best Buy bread makers for £60 or less, but spending nearer to £100 will get you a more stylish bread maker packed full of programs and features. The bread makers that really outshine the rest in our tests generally cost more than £100.

The most reliable bread maker brands, and those that bake the best bread, will also cost more than £100. So, if you’re serious about baking bread, then a decent, reliable bread maker is a good investment.

Keep an eye out for promotions and online deals for bread makers, because it’s possible to find the best bread makers on sale.

If you’re new to bread making and want to try it out before shelling out a lot of dough for a top-of-the-range bread maker, it’s possible to buy a decent bread maker for around £40. But it'll be a lot more basic and the results won’t be as good as a Best Buy bread maker.

Visit our Best Buy bread maker reviews to see what getting a top-scoring model means for you and to find one to suit your budget.