How we test bread makers

Can it make bread with a great texture and that tastes delicious?

We take the bread out of the bread maker within 10 minutes after it's finished backing, then look inside each loaf to rate the crust and crumb texture. We cut them in half, into slices and into chunks so that we can really see what the bread is like throughout.

Loaves should be light and fluffy inside - the bread should spring back when pinched and not be doughy or have large holes. The crust should be the right thickness all the way around the loaf, too. We mark down those bread makers that make bread with an overly thin or thick crust, and that are dense and uneven inside.

Using the same section cut from each loaf of bread to taste, our experts comment on all aspects of taste and smell. Bad loaves will have a burnt or bitter taste, will be saltier or overly sweet. We're looking for anything out of the originally that means you won't get the great-tasting loaf you'd expect.

Will the paddle stick in the bread, leaving a hole?

It's really annoying when you've made a perfect loaf that you'd be proud to show your friends, but the paddle gets stuck in the middle, making a gaping hole in the loaf.

To help you avoid this, we record how many times the paddle sticks to the centre of the loaf to find out which bread makers are the worst offenders.

Is the bread maker easy to use and clean?

As you'll be using your bread maker regularly, the last thing you want is one that's confusing to understand, frustrating to use and a total pain to clean.

So we look at all aspects of your bread maker, from the clarity of the instructions and display to how simple it is to program the machine and take the bread out once it's baked. We also look at what it's like to clean the inside and outside of the machine.

This means you can use the results of our tests to pick a bread maker that makes great bread and is a pleasure to use.