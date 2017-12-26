Manual breast pumps – what to look for

The basic design of a manual breast pump is fairly consistent across different models and brands – but there are factors to consider when choosing a suitable manual pump for you.

There are several different brands making manual breast pumps. Read our Tommee Tippee manual breast pump reviews and Philips Avent manual breast pump reviews.

Size and portability

You may need to express milk when you're out and about or at work – so a discreet and travel-friendly breast pump may be worth considering. Manual breast pumps are lightweight and generally noise-free, which can make them a good option for expressing when you're away from home.

Most should fit into your bag, while some also come with carrying bags or cases. If you're comparing models in a shop, pick them up and compare how heavy and bulky they are.

Our breast pump reviews include a rating for noise, and we list the size of the pump as well as the weight when full, so you can get a better idea about the breast pump before buying it.

