How to buy the best bean-to-cup coffee machine

A bean-to-cup coffee machine is ideal if you're looking for the freshest coffee possible, at the touch of a button. But with prices ranging from about £250 to well over £1,000, it pays to know which models are worth buying and what to look for.

We've tested a range of popular models, from espresso-only bean-to-cup machines, to models that can make all manner of elaborate milky coffees such as cappuccinos, flat whites and macchiatos at the touch of a button.

In this guide you can find out:

how much you need to spend on a bean-to-cup machine

the pros and cons of bean-to-cup coffee machines

advice on which brands to look for.

Just want to compare bean-to-cup coffee machine scores? Use the filters on our coffee machine reviews to see all the bean-to-cup models we've tested.