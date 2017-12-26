How to buy the best capsule coffee machine

Capsule coffee machine systems such as Nespresso and Tassimo are popular because they offer the quickest, most fuss-free route to a homemade espresso. But the machine you choose determines what coffee you can use, and prices can vary substantially, so it's worth doing your research before buying.

Coffee fanatics might argue that using a capsule machine is cheating your way to a cup of coffee, but there's no denying their appeal if you're short on time or patience. Instead of faffing around with loose coffee, you simply pop a pre-packaged coffee capsule into the machine, press a button, and around 30 seconds later your espresso is ready.

In this guide we explain:

how much capsule coffee costs

the pros and cons of a capsule coffee machine

what each brand has to offer, including the major brands - Nespresso, Tassimo and Dolce Gusto.

Just want to know which are the best capsule machines? Head to our coffee machine reviews to find which capsule models make the tastiest espresso and cappuccino.