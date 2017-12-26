Which? has tested more than 100 different coffee machines – from brands including Gaggia, DeLonghi, Dualit, Lavazza and Nespresso – to help you make an espresso, cappuccino, latte or flat white at home, just the way you like it.

But which coffee maker is right for you and your caffeine preferences? With prices ranging from as little as £30 to more than £1,000, it's worth working out what you need first, and then using our expert reviews to find the best coffee machine for your budget.

In this guide you can:

Find out how to buy the best coffee machine in less than four minutes with the video above.

Use our choosing tool to select the best type of coffee machine for you.

Find out about the pros and cons of ground coffee, bean-to-cup and capsule coffee machines.

Get a handy coffee machine buying checklist.

Just want to compare the best coffee machines? Head to our coffee machine reviews to find your ideal model.