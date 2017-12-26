How to buy the best ground coffee machine

Traditional ground coffee machines give you the ultimate control over making your espresso. They can require a bit of patience and practice, but for some the ritual is part of the experience.

Unlike capsule or bean-to-cup machines, which automate most of the coffee making process, a traditional coffee maker is a good choice if you like to have a more hands-on experience.

However, some machines we've seen are so fussy and complicated they'd test the patience of the most experienced barista.

Our guide explains how to pick the right espresso machine for you, including:

how much you need to spend

ground coffee machine pros and cons

brands to look out for.

