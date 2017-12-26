How we test coffee machines

In our years of testing coffee machines, we found that spending more doesn't always guarantee a great coffee when you get home. In fact, we've tested some models that cost less than £100 and make better espresso than others costing more than £500.

We've made more than 1,700 espressos in our coffee making tests, uncovering some brilliant models that are quick, user-friendly and (most importantly) able to make superb espresso. But some coffee machines we've tested make espresso that's lukewarm and uninspiring, while others will leave you scratching your head due to unnecessary complications.

Each coffee machine that passes through the Which? test lab is assessed using a stringent set of criteria to ensure that each of our reviews answer the crucial questions you have about espresso coffee machines, including:

or read on to learn more about how we test to answer each of these questions.