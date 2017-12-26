Nespresso, Tassimo or Dolce Gusto?

Capsule coffee machines are a quick, easy way to make coffee at home. But, while you can get compatible pods for some models - particularly Nespresso machines - you're usually restricted to a specific brand of capsule, each of which has its own pros and cons.

Nespresso, Tassimo and Dolce Gusto may be the best known capsule coffee brands around, but there are other options worth considering, including Dualit, Illy and Lavazza.

Below, we compare all the main capsule brands and explain what they offer. Some are widely available and include a variety of drink options, while others can only be bought from specific retailers and focus on coffee only, so the right one for you depends on the kind of coffee you like and your lifestyle.

On this page you can:

Find out how much the coffee pods typically cost for each brand, the range of drink options you get, and how easy the pods are to get hold of.

Get the lowdown on the coffee machines that work with each brand and how much they cost.

See pros and cons for each capsule brand to help you choose the right one for you.

Just want to know about a specific capsule brand? Jump straight to the good stuff: Dualit, Illy, Lavazza a Modo Mio, Nespresso, Nescafé Dolce Gusto, Tassimo.

Logged-in Which? members can use our overview table below to quickly compare key specs and average scores for each brand in our coffee machine tests, including how well each capsule brand scores on taste when rated by our independent coffee expert. Not yet a member? Sign up for a Which? trial to get instant access.

To get straight to the top-scoring model for your budget, head to our coffee machine reviews.