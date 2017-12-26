Which? Best Buy coffee machines
Discover the exceptional coffee machines that have earned our Best Buy recommendation.
If you're a fan of espresso or cappuccino, you'll want a coffee machine that's both easy to use and makes rich, flavoursome coffee. Our tests can help you find the best for you - and avoid a model that produces cold, weak and unappetising coffee.
- Our coffee tasting expert rates the espresso made by each machine, carefully checking its flavour, aroma and appearance to ensure you get the perfect coffee.
- We assess how straightforward each machine is to use, identifying which are a hassle and which require the least time and effort.
- Our tests show that some affordable machines make better espresso than others that are five times as expensive. Make sure you don't spend more than you need to.
How we uncover the best coffee machines
At Which?, we spend more than £1,000 testing each model. Only coffee machines that consistently make a top-notch espresso earn the coveted Best Buy status.
- Espresso: We make hundreds of espresso shots every year to reveal the machines that make a disappointing cup of coffee.
- Milk frothing: If a coffee machine comes with a way to froth milk or make cappuccino, we test it. Our coffee expert assesses how well the frothed milk combines with espresso to make a perfect cappuccino.
- Speed: If you need a quick caffeine hit, you won't want to waste money on a coffee machine that keeps you waiting. We measure how long each machine takes to dispense an espresso - the quickest can do this in less than 30 seconds.
Coffee machine reviews you can trust
We test whether coffee machines from a range of big brands can regularly and reliably make at least 30ml of coffee, with a good crema (the froth on top of a black espresso) and rich aroma. We test the temperature of the coffee and also how easy the machines are to use and clean.
Most importantly, our coffee tasting expert Giles Hilton - a member of the Speciality Coffee Association of Europe - rates the espresso and cappuccino made by each machine in a blind taste test.
Which? is independent - we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.
