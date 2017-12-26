Top five best ground coffee machines

Best espresso coffee machines

A traditional ground coffee espresso machine is perfect for creating that authentic coffee shop experience in the comfort of your own home.

Pick one of the best espresso coffee machines and you'll be about to make instant shots of delicious-tasting and smelling espresso. A bad machine will produce a watery espresso coffee that's only fit for pouring down the sink.

We've rounded up the top traditional espresso coffee machines, all of which use ground coffee or ESE (easy-serving espresso) pods. Each of these coffee machines has excelled in our tests and was awarded a Which? Best Buy.

Log in to unlock our table below to reveal the best ground coffee espresso coffee machines – one Best Buy scored 86%, miles ahead of our worst-scoring coffee machines at only 50%.

If you're not yet a Which? member, you can get instant access to all our Best Buy coffee machine reviews with a £1 trial to Which?.