Are Nespresso coffee machines any good?

Find out how reliable Nespresso machines are and how they fare in our tough lab tests. DeLonghi, Krups and Magimix models compared.
Nespresso teams up with a variety of manufacturers to produce Nespresso capsule coffee machines. But are their machines worth your time, and which Nespresso models are best?
We've surveyed more than 1,500 coffee machine owners, and put popular Nespresso machines to the test in our labs, to bring you our verdict on how good they are at making coffee, and how long they're likely to last when you get them home.
Most Nespresso machines are made by DeLonghi, Krups or Magimix. Read on to find out how we rate Nespresso models made by these coffee brands, and which comes out as the most reliable. Just want to know how good a particular Nespresso model is? Head to our Nespresso coffee machine reviews.
Our verdict on Nespresso coffee machines
We've collated our test results for individual Nespresso coffee machines, plus our unique brand and reliability ratings, to bring you an at-a-glance guide to Nespresso coffee machines.
In the table below you can find out:
- Which? test data - how well Nespresso machines do in our coffee machine tests.
- Brand reliability rating - we survey members about their Nespresso machines, asking if, how and when they broke, and use this to assess how reliable they are.
- Value for money rating - whether Nespresso machine owners feel they got value for money.
- Customer score – based on how satisfied our members are with their coffee machine and how likely they are to recommend it to a friend.
- Our verdict - we sum up our verdict on this brand and whether it's worth buying.
|Preview: Nespresso coffee machines compared
|Magimix
|DeLonghi
|Krups
|Number tested
|Average test score
|Range of test scores
|Number of Best Buys
|Brand reliability rating
|Value for money rating
|Customer score
|Should you buy a Nespresso machine?
|Table notes Reliability ratings and customer scores based on feedback from 1,549 Which? members who own coffee machines, surveyed in May 2017. Average test scores based on coffee machines tested since July 2010 and may no longer be available to buy.
Want to see how Nespresso compares with other capsule brands? Use our guide to the best coffee machine brands to find out which one our members love best, and which we rate highly for their coffee-making skills.
Choosing the best Nespresso coffee machine
Prices can range from around £80 for a simple entry-level Nespresso machine to more than £400 for a top-of-the-range model. All Nespresso coffee machines use the same range of Nespresso capsules, so choosing the best for you will depend on your budget, aesthetic tastes and what kind of coffee you like.
The main range of machines is made by both Magimix and Krups. These usually don't have built-in milk frothing capabilities but can be bought as a bundle with the Nespresso Aeroccino automatic milk frother. DeLonghi's Nespresso Latissima models tend to be pricier and feature built-in automatic milk frothing for a one-touch solution.
Features also vary between Nespresso models - pricier models are more likely to have a larger water tank, adjustable drip tray, adjustable and/or automatic drink sizes and a water filter. Some have extras such as smart controls - so you can adjust settings via your phone - or extra personalisation options.
More recently, Nespresso has collaborated with new brands including KitchenAid and Sage. It has also launched two new premium ranges, Nespresso Creatista - which gives you extra milk frothing options - and Nespresso Expert, which has adjustable temperature settings.
For all our latest Nespresso reviews, and to compare individual models, head to our Nespresso machine reviews.
Nespresso coffee capsule range
Nespresso has a good range of coffees to choose from. What's more, unlike other capsule brands, there are plenty of compatible Nespresso capsules available from other brands, including cheaper pods. This means if you pick a Nespresso capsule coffee machine, you'll have a broader range of coffee options to choose from than if you go for Tassimo or Dolce Gusto for example. See our guide to Nespresso compatible capsules for more advice on compatible capsules.
Nespresso coffee machines: top picks
We've picked out our favourite Nespresso models from each brand to help you choose your next coffee machine.
- Coffee made using capsules (taste test):
- 5 out of 5
- Coffee crema:
- 4 out of 5
- Cappuccino:
- 5 out of 5
- Ground coffee:
This capsule coffee machine comes with a milk frother that lets you churn out frothy cappuccinos and lattes. We found that this machine excelled at making espressos and cappuccinos alike. It uses Bluetooth technology to let you program your machine to make coffees from your phone, useful if you like to have a cup of coffee waiting for you in the morning (although you’ll still need to froth milk if you are after a cappuccino).
- Coffee made using capsules (taste test):
- 5 out of 5
- Coffee crema:
- 4 out of 5
- Cappuccino:
- 5 out of 5
- Ground coffee:
This compact capsule coffee machine will take up little space on your kitchen counter and we found it produced espressos with great flavour. You can use the milk-frothing accessory to turn espressos into deliciously frothy cappuccinos. It’s also easy to use and clean.
- Coffee made using capsules (taste test):
- 5 out of 5
- Coffee crema:
- 5 out of 5
- Cappuccino:
- 3 out of 5
- Ground coffee:
This fully automated capsule machine is designed to take Nespresso coffee pods. It consistently turns out impressive espressos. The automated milk frother means you can also get cappuccinos at the touch of a button, and you can customize the amount of milk and espresso you have in each drink.