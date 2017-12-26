Are Nespresso coffee machines any good?

Nespresso teams up with a variety of manufacturers to produce Nespresso capsule coffee machines. But are their machines worth your time, and which Nespresso models are best?

We've surveyed more than 1,500 coffee machine owners, and put popular Nespresso machines to the test in our labs, to bring you our verdict on how good they are at making coffee, and how long they're likely to last when you get them home.

Most Nespresso machines are made by DeLonghi, Krups or Magimix. Read on to find out how we rate Nespresso models made by these coffee brands, and which comes out as the most reliable. Just want to know how good a particular Nespresso model is? Head to our Nespresso coffee machine reviews.

Our verdict on Nespresso coffee machines

We've collated our test results for individual Nespresso coffee machines, plus our unique brand and reliability ratings, to bring you an at-a-glance guide to Nespresso coffee machines.

In the table below you can find out:

Which? test data - how well Nespresso machines do in our coffee machine tests.

how well Nespresso machines do in our coffee machine tests. Brand reliability rating - we survey members about their Nespresso machines, asking if, how and when they broke, and use this to assess how reliable they are.

- we survey members about their Nespresso machines, asking if, how and when they broke, and use this to assess how reliable they are. Value for money rating - whether Nespresso machine owners feel they got value for money.

- whether Nespresso machine owners feel they got value for money. Customer score – based on how satisfied our members are with their coffee machine and how likely they are to recommend it to a friend.

– based on how satisfied our members are with their coffee machine and how likely they are to recommend it to a friend. Our verdict - we sum up our verdict on this brand and whether it's worth buying.

