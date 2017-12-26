Which dishwasher brand?
Hotpoint dishwashers rated
By Sarah Sysum
Article 6 of 12
Thinking of buying a Hotpoint dishwasher? Find out how they score in our reviews, the pros and cons of a Hotpoint dishwasher, and how reliable they are.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
We’ve tested a raft of Hotpoint dishwashers, and they've received quite a range of scores - some have impressed with their cleaning and drying ability, while others are so noisy you'll be reaching for the ear plugs . Hotpoint is owned by the American company Whirlpool, and offers a large range of full-sized and slimline dishwashers.
You can find out how well Hotpoint dishwashers score in our reviews in the table below. Our thorough testing means that we can also tell you common annoyances with Hotpoint dishwashers, as well as the great things about Hotpoint machines. We've also got the latest reliability data, which will save you from shelling out on a dishwasher that will quickly end up at the dump. You can also find out what Hotpoint owners think of the brand and how likely they are to recommend its dishwashers.
Only logged-in Which? members can view our exclusive ratings and verdicts in the table below. If you’re not yet a member, sign up for a Which? trial to get instant access.
|Hotpoint dishwasher overview table
|Number tested
|26
|Number of Best Buys
|Number of Best Buys
|Average test score
|Brand reliability rating
|Customer score
|Typical spend
|Should I buy a Hotpoint dishwasher?
Table notes
KeyMember Content
How much do Hotpoint dishwashers cost?
Hotpoint dishwashers tend to be some of the cheapest compared with those from other dishwasher brands. We've tested Hotpoint models that cost between £200 and £460. The average spend on a Hotpoint dishwasher, according to the Which? members we surveyed, was £311.
Choosing the best Hotpoint dishwasher
Hotpoint offers full-sized, slimline and integrated dishwashers. Its full-sized dishwashers have a capacity of up to 150 items. This is particularly generous for a full-sized dishwasher (the most items you can usually fit in are 140).
The useful features and specifications of Hotpoint dishwashers vary depending on the price of the machine and how recently it was launched. Some have a delayed-start function, which lets you set a cycle to start at a later time. This is handy if you like to put on your machine to run overnight. Some models also include useful extra programs, such as a quick wash or intensive wash.
You can contact Hotpoint by calling its support line on 0344 822 4224 or visiting its website: hotpoint.co.uk.