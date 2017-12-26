Hotpoint dishwashers rated

We’ve tested a raft of Hotpoint dishwashers, and they've received quite a range of scores - some have impressed with their cleaning and drying ability, while others are so noisy you'll be reaching for the ear plugs . Hotpoint is owned by the American company Whirlpool, and offers a large range of full-sized and slimline dishwashers.

You can find out how well Hotpoint dishwashers score in our reviews in the table below. Our thorough testing means that we can also tell you common annoyances with Hotpoint dishwashers, as well as the great things about Hotpoint machines. We've also got the latest reliability data, which will save you from shelling out on a dishwasher that will quickly end up at the dump. You can also find out what Hotpoint owners think of the brand and how likely they are to recommend its dishwashers.

