Indesit dishwashers rated

Indesit, which was founded in Italy in 1975, is now a subsidiary of the American brand Whirlpool. Most Indesit dishwashers are fairly inexpensive, but does that mean they are a worthwhile purchase?

We've found some Indesit machines that impressed with their cleaning and drying ability, but we've also found models that were let down by the level of noise they make and how irritating they are to load and unload. To find out if any models perfectly balance performance and how easy they are to use, head straight over to our full Indesit dishwasher reviews.

In the table below, you can find out how well Indesit dishwashers score in our reviews and how they were rated in our recent reliability survey. Our thorough testing means that we can also tell you the best things about Indesit machines, plus any persistent issues that we've found.

