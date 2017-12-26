Which dishwasher brand?
Indesit dishwashers rated
Indesit makes fairly inexpensive full-sized and slimline dishwashers. Find out how Indesit's dishwashers score in our reviews and how reliable they are.
Indesit, which was founded in Italy in 1975, is now a subsidiary of the American brand Whirlpool. Most Indesit dishwashers are fairly inexpensive, but does that mean they are a worthwhile purchase?
We've found some Indesit machines that impressed with their cleaning and drying ability, but we've also found models that were let down by the level of noise they make and how irritating they are to load and unload. To find out if any models perfectly balance performance and how easy they are to use, head straight over to our full Indesit dishwasher reviews.
In the table below, you can find out how well Indesit dishwashers score in our reviews and how they were rated in our recent reliability survey. Our thorough testing means that we can also tell you the best things about Indesit machines, plus any persistent issues that we've found.
How much do Indesit dishwashers cost?
Indesit dishwashers are fairly inexpensive in the context of all the brands we've tested. Among the compact, slimline and full-sized models we've put through their paces, prices range from £180 to about £400.
Choosing the best Indesit dishwasher
Full-sized Indesit dishwashers usually have room for 120-130 items (the largest full-sized dishwashers have a capacity of 150 items). Meanwhile, its slimline models usually hold 100 items – big enough to cope with the washing up produced by a couple over a few days, or after a small dinner party.
As it's a fairly inexpensive brand, you might find that the Indesit dishwasher you're considering doesn't include lots of extra features that other dishwashers might have, such as delay start (so you can run your dishwasher overnight) or height-adjustable baskets. If these features are important to you, find out which of our Best Buy dishwashers have them.
You can contact Indesit by calling its customer support line on 08000 921922 or via its website: indesit.co.uk.