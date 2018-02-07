Top 10 dishwasher brands for 2018

We've surveyed thousands of Which? members about their dishwashers, to find out which brands impress when you install them at home. Our tough tests have uncovered plenty of Best Buy machines that will leave your crockery and cutlery spotless, but we've also found some that fail to shift grime, leave your dishes dripping wet and guzzle water and energy.

Below, we share what we’ve learnt about the big dishwasher brands – such as Bosch, Hotpoint, Indesit and Miele – to bring you the top dishwasher brands of 2018. Discover the brands that should give you unrivalled cleaning over a number of years, and those that could prove a costly waste of money.

Dishwasher brands rated

We've brought together all our know-how about each dishwasher brand, including average test scores and owners' feedback from our Which? survey, so you can see at a glance which brands are best. For each brand we reveal:

How each brand's dishwashers have performed in our testing, with an average score for models tested between 2010 and 2017. Reliability We ask owners to tell us about any problems they've had with their dishwasher, and use this data to assess how likely or otherwise it is that a dishwasher from this brand will let you down.

All the well-known dishwasher brands are featured in our table, so if you fancy splashing out on a new Miele or Bosch dishwasher, you can find out first what owners of these brands really think of them. Here's a preview of how the brands stack up against each other: