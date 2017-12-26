Zanussi dishwashers rated

Zanussi is part of the Sweden-based company Electrolux, which also produces AEG dishwashers. It offers a variety of full-sized, slimline and compact dishwashers. We've tested a range of budget-friendly Zanussi machines, but are they any good?

Every dishwasher is challenged with difficult-to-shift baked-on food, such as egg, mince and oats, and we've found that some Zanussi dishwashers struggle in our tough testing. It's not all bad news, though, as we've also found a selection of Zanussi machines that impressed with great cleaning and drying ability. To find out how individual models performed, head over to our full Zanussi dishwasher reviews.

Or scroll down to the table below where we reveal everything you need to know about the Zanussi dishwasher range - including how many Best Buys and Don't Buys we've uncovered, if any, and how satisfied owners of Zanussi dishwashers are with the brand. We can also tell you the common Zanussi pros and cons that we've found during our thorough lab tests.

