Zanussi dishwashers rated

Zanussi offers a wide variety of dishwashers, but is this brand right for you? Find out how Zanussi dishwashers do in our expert tests.
Zanussi is part of the Sweden-based company Electrolux, which also produces AEG dishwashers. It offers a variety of full-sized, slimline and compact dishwashers. We've tested a range of budget-friendly Zanussi machines, but are they any good?
Every dishwasher is challenged with difficult-to-shift baked-on food, such as egg, mince and oats, and we've found that some Zanussi dishwashers struggle in our tough testing. It's not all bad news, though, as we've also found a selection of Zanussi machines that impressed with great cleaning and drying ability. To find out how individual models performed, head over to our full Zanussi dishwasher reviews.
Or scroll down to the table below where we reveal everything you need to know about the Zanussi dishwasher range - including how many Best Buys and Don't Buys we've uncovered, if any, and how satisfied owners of Zanussi dishwashers are with the brand. We can also tell you the common Zanussi pros and cons that we've found during our thorough lab tests.
How much do Zanussi dishwashers cost?
Most Zanussi dishwashers sit in the lower-to-mid-range of the price scale, typically coming in between £250 and £400. In fact, every model we've tested is priced under £580.
Choosing the best Zanussi dishwasher
Full-sized dishwashers from Zanussi usually hold 12 or 13 place settings, which is standard, although models that have capacity for 14 or 15 place settings are available from other brands. We've tested compact Zanussi models, too, which hold six place settings.
Dishwashers from Zanussi offer flexible racks and brackets. Some, but not all, models have helpful advanced features, such as delay timers and time-remaining indicators. Check the technical specifications page in our Zanussi dishwasher reviews to see the features of each machine.
You can contact Zanussi by calling its customer support line on 0344 561 2612 or via its website: zanussi.co.uk.