Which? Best Buy drones

Make sure you buy a drone that doesn’t turn out to be a massive waste of money – our independent expert reviews help you find the best quality drone for your budget.

We put all drones through a raft of tests, which assess everything from flight performance and camera quality to battery life. And we don’t only reveal the best – we’ve also found low-scoring Don’t Buy drones that we think you should steer clear of.

We assess the key aspects of flying, to help you buy a drone that takes off and lands well, and is easy to manoeuvre while in the air.

Don't Buy drones aren’t simple to fly, take poor photos and videos and offer paltry battery life.

We've found some drones that earn a higher test score than much more expensive models, which means you could save some money and get a better drone.

How we uncover the best drones

We carry out around 250 tests, checks and measurements on every drone that’s sent to our test lab, so we can separate the wheat from the chaff.

Flight : We test drones on every aspect of flight – from how well it takes off and lands, to whether you’ll feel confident while manoeuvring it during flight. We also assess whether the drone maintains its position in the face of wind for more stable flight, or whether it falters.

: We test drones on every aspect of flight – from how well it takes off and lands, to whether you’ll feel confident while manoeuvring it during flight. We also assess whether the drone maintains its position in the face of wind for more stable flight, or whether it falters. Camera quality : Photos and videos are assessed on a range of aspects, including detail, colour, distortion and stability. We also check video and photo quality in lower light conditions, in case it’s a grey and miserable day when you take the drone out.

: Photos and videos are assessed on a range of aspects, including detail, colour, distortion and stability. We also check video and photo quality in lower light conditions, in case it’s a grey and miserable day when you take the drone out. Battery life : We measure exactly how long the drone flies before the critical low-battery warning flashes up. The best we’ve found last for more than twice as long as the worst. We also look at how quickly – or slowly – the battery fully recharges from flat.

: We measure exactly how long the drone flies before the critical low-battery warning flashes up. The best we’ve found last for more than twice as long as the worst. We also look at how quickly – or slowly – the battery fully recharges from flat. Set-up : We rate each drone for how easy it is to set up, examining aspects such as pairing the controller with the drone and the clarity of instructions.

: We rate each drone for how easy it is to set up, examining aspects such as pairing the controller with the drone and the clarity of instructions. Features: We take a look at the drone’s features and whether they add any value. Some come with a carry case, while others are a bit harder to move around. We also focus on safety features – for instance, we check whether there’s any tuition for first-time flyers and whether it highlights CAA regulations for safe flight.

Drone reviews you can trust

We’ve tested popular drones from the biggest drone brands in the UK – including DJI, GoPro and Parrot. Our tests have found huge differences in quality: the best scores a high-flying 82%,the worst a dismal 35%.

Which? is independent – we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don’t take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.

