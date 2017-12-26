Top electric toothbrush features

Brushing modes

Brush your teeth for at least two minutes, both in the morning and at night.

Pricier brushes tend to come with extra brushing modes. These are designed to let you tailor your toothbrush to your cleaning needs.

For example, if you suffer from sensitive teeth, a 'sensitive' mode is designed to give a gentler clean than the standard programme. Other modes you'll come across include massage, whitening and deep clean.

Most brushing modes work by simply changing the speed or power of the brush. Some models can adapt their brushing movement to the specific area you're cleaning – they can switch between side-to-side and pulsating actions depending on whether you're brushing the tooth's face or biting surface.

Brushing timer

Most of us don’t spend enough time cleaning our teeth, according to dental experts. Making sure you brush for a full two minutes (or longer) is key to keeping teeth and gums clean and healthy.

Good electric toothbrushes will automatically brush for two minutes. This handy feature helps you on your way to a good brushing technique without you having to think about it. If you choose a brush with only one feature, make sure it’s an automatic brushing timer.

Interval timer and pressure sensor

Don't brush your teeth too strongly - this can do more harm than good.

To get the best clean, it’s important to brush all of your teeth – top and bottom, and front and back. It’s easy to spend more time on one section of teeth compared with another, and an interval timer can help you ensure you get an even clean.

An interval timer pulses or vibrates every 30 seconds to let you know when to move on to the next section of your mouth. This way, you clean each quarter of the mouth evenly.

You don't need to scrub your teeth harshly to remove plaque – in fact, pushing too hard against your teeth can do more harm than good. Some electric toothbrushes have a pressure sensor that will beep or flash to warn if you're applying too much pressure. Some models will stop pulsing if they sense you're pressing too hard.

To find out how to brush your teeth with an electric toothbrush, see our step-by-step brushing guide.