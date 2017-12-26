Best sites for buying electrical items

Find out who tops our table of the best and worst online shops for buying electrical items, as voted for by thousands of shoppers.

Our extensive online shopping survey asks more than 10,000 members of the public for their opinions of online retailers that sell electrical goods, such as washing machines and TVs.

The results enable us to calculate unique customer scores for each website, to highlight the best and worst places to shop overall. Each score combines customer satisfaction with how likely shoppers are to recommend the site to a friend. We've also rated the different retailers for price, deliveries, quality and ease of finding products.

Unlock our table below to reveal the best and worst websites for buying electrical products. The results include sites with a big high street presence, such as Currys/PC World and Argos, as well as online-only rivals, such as Amazon and AO.com.

You can also find out which are the best shops for electrical appliances.

The table also reveals our Which? Recommended Providers (WRP) – the best online shops for buying electricals. Only the very best shops are rated as Which? Recommended Providers, so look for them highlighted in red if you want a reliably good shopping experience.

Which? members can log in to find out which are the best and worst shops in the table below. If you're not already a subscriber, sign up to Which? to get instant access.

Electrical products - online shops rated by their customers Brand Product range Price Deliveries Quality Returns Process Customer Score - 87% 86% 85% - 83% 79% 78% - 76% 75% 74% 74% 73% - 71% - 69% 67% Using the table

Sample sizes: Sample sizes are in brackets.

Star ratings: These range from one to five - the more stars the better.

Customer score: This is based on a combination of overall satisfaction and how likely people are to recommend the company to a friend. It doesn't factor in the individual star ratings.



