PFP Energy

PFP Energy is a not-for-profit energy supplier that claims to be cheap and easy to deal with. Read on to find out if PFP lives up to its promises.

This is only the second time PFP Energy has been included in our energy companies satisfaction survey since it launched in 2015.

PFP Energy says it makes energy simple and offers one fixed and one variable gas and electricity tariff. Its deals can be competitive, compared with other suppliers in England, Scotland and Wales.

PFP Energy also manages leisure centres and homes across the UK. Since it has no shareholders, PFP Energy says its profits are reinvested into these community projects.

PFP customer score

PFP Energy finished in third place out of 31 energy companies rated by 8,761 members of the public in the annual Which? energy customer survey. It did well last year ,too: finishing in second place overall.

Customers ranked the accuracy and clarity of its bills as excellent, and also rated it excellent value for money.

‘PFP is a breath of fresh air.’ PFP Energy customer

PFP Energy score breakdown

The graphic below shows the breakdown of PFP’s score from our latest survey.

Read on to see the full Which? verdict on PFP Energy, plus where it sources its electricity.

Which? verdict on PFP Energy

PFP Energy claims its prices are much cheaper than the big energy providers. We found that it does offer competitive tariffs, although it’s not the absolute cheapest (other small suppliers undercut it).

It’s in the top five firms for value for money, according to its customers. They also praise the accuracy and clarity of its bills.

‘Pleasant, easy to deal with, good customer service.’ PFP Energy customer

PFP Energy also has low numbers of complaints per 1,000 customers, although other firms resolve theirs faster.

It was slow too in our investigation into customer waiting times, where it took more than five minutes on average for us to speak to a person when we phoned its customer services. The fastest firm took an average of 27 seconds.

Pros: Low levels of complaints. Now able to supply prepayment customers

Cons: Slow to answer the phone compared with other suppliers

PFP Energy electricity sources

