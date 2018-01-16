Sainsbury's Energy

Sainsbury’s Energy is a partnership between Sainsbury’s and British Gas. Find out whether Sainsbury's Energy is the right supplier for you.

Sainsbury's Energy customers are supplied by British Gas. Sainsbury's Energy says its aim is to 'support the UK's transition to a greener future by helping to reduce energy use and lower carbon emissions across the UK.'

There are advice centres in some Sainsbury’s stores, so customers can talk with staff about their energy use face-to-face. You can register and manage your account using an online service or over the phone.

Sainsbury's Energy customer score

Sainsbury's Energy came 24th out of 31 energy companies rated by 8,761 members of the public in the annual Which? customer survey – the biggest of its kind.

It scored two percentage points higher than supplier British Gas - both rank in the lower half of our overall ranking of the 31 firms.

'A great price, friendly service.' Sainsbury's Energy customer

Sainsbury's Energy score breakdown

Below we show the breakdown of Sainsbury's Energy's score from our latest survey. Read our full Sainsbury's Energy review to find out the pros and cons of the energy supplier, including what its prices are like.

Which? verdict on Sainsbury's Energy

Sainsbury’s Energy achieved a below average score in our survey (the overall GB average was 53%) - last year it achieved an average score. It sits in the bottom ten of our 31 energy companies.

Customers seem to appreciate that its tariffs tend to be cheaper than its partner, British Gas, with a few commenting they were able to save on their bill by switching to the company.

'We carried out a price comparison and Sainsbury's proved to be good value for money.' Sainsbury's Energy customer

Customers also rate its bills and phone customer service better than British Gas.

But if you need a response in a hurry, don’t contact Sainsbury’s Energy online. It took longer than 10 days, on average, to respond to our enquires made via its online contact form in our snapshot energy call waiting investigation.

It didn't do that well on the phone, either. It took us over six minutes, on average, to get through to a human when we rang customer services. The quickest company, Bulb, answered in less than 30 seconds on average.

'Our bill is presented clearly and in a timely manner.' Sainsbury's Energy customer

In terms of bills, customers have said they are 'easy to follow' and 'presented clearly.'

Sainsbury's Energy divided opinion. Many customers are satisfied, but others haven't had great experiences..

They're unhappy for reasons ranging from billing to customer service and dealing with complaints. One customer told us: 'They change amounts without notifying us first.' Another said: 'I had a smart meter with my old supplier but they haven't re-connected it so I can't see actual usage.'

The complaints continued: 'They handled the switch badly then took incorrect payments, ' and 'If you ask them a question it takes so long to get a reply.'

"When I had a complaint they didn't deal with it to my satisfaction and as a result I am currently in the process of changing to another supplier." Sainsbury's Energy customer

This has resulted in a drop in overall customer score.

Pros: It offers competitive tariffs and face-to-face salespeople in Sainsbury’s stores

Cons: Online services could be improved to assist customers more quickly

Sainsbury's Energy electricity sources

Sainsbury's Energy prices

Sainsbury's Energy customers were better off on its standard variable tariff than its cheapest fixed deal in late 2016 and early 2017. This is unusual - standard tariffs are often energy suppliers' priciest deals - so check carefully before moving between them.

Sainsbury's Energy in the news

2017

In July 2017 customers could no longer collect Nectar points with Sainsbury's Energy or claim rewards from Nectar partners through Sainsbury's Energy. You can still use any points collected before the 1 July 2017 through Sainsbury's Energy but will only be able to collect new points through other Sainsbury's services.

