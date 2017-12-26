Other energy brands N-Z

Looking for greener electricity, a cheaper price or a more personal service? Find out more about smaller energy companies, listed alphabetically from N-Z.

England, Scotland and Wales currently has more than 50 energy companies. So the market's come a long way since the 1990s, when only six suppliers were created by privatisation.

With such a choice of smaller energy firms, you can choose one with the right price and ethos for you. Some small firms focus on providing 100% renewable energy, while others serve a specific geographical area or are not-for-profit.

If you live in Northern Ireland, you have seven firms to choose from. Find out how Northern Ireland gas and electricity firms match up.

Scroll down to find out more about Great Britain's smaller energy suppliers and what they have to offer. Can't see the energy firm you're looking for? Go to other energy brands A-M - you'll also find out the pros and cons of switching to a small energy supplier.

Nabuh Energy

Sheffield-based Nabuh Energy says it focuses on the latest technology to keep its prices down. It offers fixed deals for customers with prepayment meters or who pay by direct debit.

National Gas

Previously known as British Natural Gas, this small supplier is not to be confused with Britain’s biggest supplier British Gas. It only sells gas and says it aims to make energy more affordable.

Octopus Energy

Launched in 2015, Octopus Energy says it’s committed to transparency, honesty and simplicity for customers.

Its parent company, Octopus Investments, funds solar sites, wind generation and anaerobic digestion plants. It offers a 100% renewable electricity tariff, as well as a fixed tariff and a standard variable tariff.

Octopus Energy plans to launch an 'Octopus Tracker' tariff in summer 2017. It said it will update the price customers pay for energy every day, based on wholesale prices. Octopus estimates that the tariff will cost slightly less per year than its current fixed and variable deals.

Octopus Energy was the fastest to respond to emails in our energy companies customer waiting times investigation. It took an impressive three hours eight minutes for us to get a human response, on average. It wasn’t the fastest company to pick up the phone to customer services though, taking 1m06s on average.

One Select

One Select offers one fixed tariff which it says is based on the wholesale energy price plus an administration fee. It only supplies customers in England and Wales and says it aims to make sure customers are aware of their energy consumption to put them in control.

Our Power

Backed by the Scottish government, Our Power is not-for-profit and says it aims to main energy fairer. Its members are housing associations and local authorities and its customers mainly live in social housing.

Our Power currently offers only one tariff, which costs the same regardless of how you pay, but plans to launch more in the coming months.

Outfox the Market

This 100% renewable electricity supplier charges a monthly membership fee (which varies depending on your usage) and customers then buy electricity at wholesale prices. Outfox the Market says this business model is already popular in Denmark.

People’s Energy

Based in East Lothian, People’s Energy launched in August 2017, after raising over £500,000 through crowd funding. People’s Energy says it has 4,500 customers pre-registered and promises to give customers 75% of its profits and give loyal customers free shares in the company.

It says its aim is to give customers control of their gas and electricity.

Peterborough Energy

Peterborough Energy is the brand name of a partnership between Peterborough City Council and Ovo Energy.

The firm offers three tariffs, which are only available to residents in the Peterborough region: a variable tariff, a fixed deal and a tariff for pre-payment customers.

Peterborough Energy is owned by Peterborough City Council, and managed and administrated with the help of Ovo Energy.

Powershop

This New Zealand and Australia electricity firm launched in the UK in 2017. Besides standard tariffs, Powershop sells ‘powerpacks’ which let you buy a set amount of power upfront to suit your budget. It says this means you won’t receive 'scary electricity bills' again.

Pure Planet

100% renewable energy supplier Pure Planet is a new firm selling energy to customers at the same price it pays for it on the wholesale market. It charges a £10 monthly fee, per fuel, to cover its costs. It also says it’ll collect a smaller direct debit in summer than winter to match customers’ energy use.

Ram Energy

Derby City Council set up Ram Energy to supply the people of Derby and the Midlands. It says the aim is to provide cheaper tariffs and make it easy to switch.

Ram Energy is a partnership with Robin Hood Energy and is not-for-profit.

Robin Hood Energy

Robin Hood Energy was launched in September 2015 by Nottingham City Council and is a not-for-profit organisation. It's the first council-owned energy firm to operate on that basis.

Its cheapest deal is currently only available to residents in Nottingham but it offers other competitively priced tariffs to residents throughout Britain.

Robin Hood Energy doesn't charge an exit fee on any of its tariffs.

Scottish Hydro

Scottish Hydro is a trading name of SSE. It was formed in 1989 as a public electricity supplier that covered the north of Scotland, and it merged with Southern Electric in 1998 to create SSE.

You can find out more about SSE and what its customers think of it in our full SSE review, which includes a customer satisfaction score and information about energy prices.

So Energy

This small firm based in London offers competitive energy tariffs. It aims to have its prices in the cheapest 10% of all energy tariffs available.

Solarplicity

Formerly LoCO2, Solarplicity offers 100% renewable electricity, generated from anaerobic digestion, hydropower, wind and solar.

Its tariffs have no standing charge so you pay only for the energy you use. It says it aims to charge customers a fair price for energy.

Southend Energy

Residents in the Southend-on-Sea region can sign up to Southend Energy, a partnership between Southend-on-Sea Borough Council and Ovo Energy.

Southend Energy is owned by Southend-on-Sea Borough Council, and managed and administrated with the help of Ovo Energy.

It offers a choice of just two tariffs: fixed and variable.

Southern Electric

Southern Electric is now a trading name of SSE. This energy giant was formed when Southern Electric merged with Scottish Hydro in 1998.

You can find out more about SSE and what its customers think of it in our full SSE review, which includes a customer satisfaction score and information about energy prices.

Swalec

Swalec is the trading name used by SSE to supply gas and electricity in Wales. It was formerly known as South Wales Electric Company and began to supply gas in 1997, after the deregulation of the UK’s gas markets. SSE bought the company in 2000.

You can find out more about SSE and what its customers think of it in our full SSE review, which includes a customer satisfaction score and information about energy prices.

The Energy Deal

The Energy Deal (TED) was set up in late 2016 and sold energy until April 2017, when it became a price comparison website instead.

Existing customers’ gas and electricity supply will not be affected and you can continue to use your online account and the payment portal. TED customer services can be contacted on 0800 028 1020.

Together Energy

Together Energy joined the energy market in autumn 2016. Based in Dunbartonshire, it initially only served customers in Scotland but started supplying in England and Wales also in spring 2017. Together Energy aims to become the most trusted energy supplier in the UK and says it aims to resolve customer queries within eight hours.

Tonik Energy

Based in Birmingham, Tonik Energy offers only 100% renewable electricity tariffs. It counts its customers as part of its ‘positive energy club’, giving them information on their energy usage and how to save.

Tonik Energy’s tariffs have no exit fees and it pays 3% interest on credit balances.

Toto Energy

Launched in 2017, Toto Energy says it buys gas and electricity at wholesale cost and works with local co-operatives to provide cheaper energy to its customers.

It is installing smart meters and its cheapest tariff is available only to those who have one. Based in Brighton, all of its customer communications are paperless.

Usio Energy Supply

Launched in autumn 2017, Usio says it buys energy in 30 minute intervals to match customers’ lifestyles and energy usage. It says this will save its customers money. Customers must have smart meters installed.

White Rose Energy

Launched in September 2016, White Rose Energy is a not-for-profit energy provider for people living in Yorkshire. Set up by Leeds City Council and Robin Hood Energy, it claims to offer competitive tariffs year-round and fairer prices to pre-payment customers.

White Rose Energy is offering smart pay-as-you-go meters to customers with existing prepayment meters.

Zebra Power

Zebra Power is a British–owned energy firm launched in spring 2017. It says it aims to offer competitive prices and exceptional customer service and offers a fixed and variable tariff.

Zog Energy

Only providing gas, Zog Energy offers four gas tariffs, each of which has a different standing charge and unit rate.

Zog's fixed gas tariffs are very competitive and it was in the top five cheapest gas-only tariffs in February 2016, although it has an exit fee of £25.

