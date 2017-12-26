Which? Best Buy tents
Which? Best Buy tents make the grade with impressive weather resistance and ease of pitching and packing away. The best buy tents impressed our experts in a series of robust tests.
What makes a Best Buy tent?
We assess the ease of use of each tent, evaluating how easy it is to pitch, how easy the instructions are to follow, and whether it can be simply packed away. We also assess the ease of staying in each tent - getting in and out of the entrances and sleeping compartments and moving around within the tent, as well as the usefulness of the tent's features. Each tent is subjected to heavy, moderate and light rain testing in a lab in order to measure water resistance, and real-life weather testing when pitched on the crest of a hill, facing into the wind. When a tent does exceptionally well in our tests, we make it a Best Buy.
Family tent reviews you can trust
We are independent and impartial, and product reviews and recommendations are what we've done for more than 50 years. There are no ads on our site - we don't work for the manufacturers, we work for you. We test the products, and pass the results on. It's that simple.
