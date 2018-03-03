Top 5 fitness watches and activity trackers for step tracking

Every fitness watch or activity tracker will capture your steps. It's a useful metric for those wanting to keep an eye on their daily activity levels. But not all of them are equal when it comes to the accuracy of their tracking or the motivational tools they use to get you moving more.

We’ve found several fitness watches and activity trackers that overstated or understated steps taken by more than 30% during everyday tasks, clocking up steps when our test participants were simply flipping the pages of a magazine. But it’s not all bad news, as we’ve also found lots of trackers that are strides ahead when it comes to accuracy.

Devices from Fitbit, Garmin, Samsung, TomTom and Xioami have been put through their paces in our test lab. The best and most accurate step trackers we’ve found are in the table below.

Not only will they do a great job of monitoring your daily steps, but they’ll be comfortable to wear and provide plenty of rewards and motivation to keep you moving, too. We’ve got great options for every budget.

Only logged-in Which? members can view our recommendations in the table below. If you’re not yet a member, you can get instant access by taking a Which? trial.