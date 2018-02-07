Top five activity trackers for 2018

Whether you’re looking for a simple fitness tracker for monitoring steps, calories and distance travelled, or want one with some more advanced features, we’ve got a top-scoring fitness tracker for you.

We’ve tested over 30 of the latest fitness trackers from brands such as Fitbit, Garmin, Jawbone and Misfit.

Our tough tests use specialist lab equipment to check the accuracy of the tracking offered by each device, meaning you'll be able to precisely track your activity and fitness. Our panel of users gets to grips with the trackers over a number of weeks, so you can be sure that we have the best advice when it comes to set-up, ease of use and comfort.

The best fitness trackers are accurate, comfortable and a breeze to use, but not all devices are built the same. Poor performers in our tests have failed to track any activity accurately, and we’ve found models that are so uncomfortable our users wouldn’t want them even as a gift – these devices are sure to end up resigned to a drawer.

