Top five fitness watches and activity trackers with built-in GPS

If you want to leave your smartphone at home while still tracking your distance and route using your wearable device, then built-in GPS is the extra feature to look for. We’ve tested fitness watches and activity trackers with built-in GPS from all the big brands, including Garmin, Polar, New Balance, TomTom and Samsung.

The devices in the table below are some of the best models we’ve seen that come with built-in GPS. We’ve gone further to check the accuracy of the GPS data and the consistency of the signal for each device, too.

All fitness watches and activity trackers with built-in GPS are tested for accuracy on a 1km route. The route includes dense trees and an underpass to add the challenge of potential loss of GPS signal. We even add a hill climb and compare the elevation data to Ordnance Survey topographical data to get an idea of the accuracy of the distance calculator. Fitness watches with advanced running capabilities are put to the test on a longer 5km run, too.

Only logged-in Which? members can view our recommendations in the table below. If you’re not yet a member, you can get instant access by taking a £1 trial to Which?.