Top five fitness trackers under £100

We’ve showcased our pick of the top three fitness trackers under £50, ideal for those who want to keep an eye on their steps and distance. By spending out just a little more, you may be able to pick up a couple of extra features or a snazzier design.

Buying a fitness tracker on a budget doesn’t necessarily mean you have to skimp on features. We’ve found some great value devices for under £100 that have built-in heart rate monitors, multi-sport tracking modes and altimeters – useful for hikers, or even just for keeping an eye on the number of floors you’ve climbed in a day. Our tests have even revealed a bargain device with built-in GPS, meaning you can leave your phone at home while out for a run.

Features are important, but we’ve found that there’s no correlation between the specification or price of a device and the accuracy of the activity tracking, or how comfortable it is. Some costly devices have struggled to accurately measure steps taken, distance travelled or calories burnt during our testing. Poor placement of heart rate monitors has made them bulky and uncomfortable too. That’s where our tests can help. Below are some top-notch fitness trackers for under £100, including models from Fitbit and Garmin.



