Best cheap fitness trackers
Top three fitness trackers under £50
By Hannah Walsh
Article 1 of 2
Bag a bargain fitness tracker with our top pick of the cheapest we’ve tested, including a Best Buy for just £50.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Fitness trackers range in price from around £15 up to £150 or more, but do you need to pay 10 times the amount to get an accurate and reliable device? Price is certainly no guarantee of quality when it comes to fitness trackers but that doesn’t mean you should pick up any cheap model, as we’ve found both budget and expensive devices that are inaccurate, uncomfortable and a pain to use.
That’s where we can help - we’ve reviewed the very latest fitness trackers for all budgets, including models from Fitbit, Garmin, Misfit and Samsung. Our cheapest Best Buy is just £50, and it’s impressively accurate. In our tests it tracked steps taken while walking and running with no errors. We’ve also found some great choices for even less.
Only logged-in Which? members can view our recommendations in the table below. If you’re not yet a member, you can get instant access by taking a £1 Which? trial.
Fitness trackers under £50
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Comfort:
- 5 out of 5
- Accuracy:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen:
- Member exclusive
- Built in heart rate monitor:
- Member exclusive
- Splash resistant:
- Member exclusive
You won’t struggle to stay motivated with this fitness tracker, as it’s full of great tracking options and motivational prompts. It’s less than £50, too.
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Comfort:
- 5 out of 5
- Accuracy:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen:
- Member exclusive
- Built in heart rate monitor:
- Member exclusive
- Splash resistant:
- Member exclusive
You won't see this fitness tracker in your local department store. It's cheap and has a built-in heart- rate monitor, but is it worth it?
- Ease of use:
- 3 out of 5
- Comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Accuracy:
- 3 out of 5
- Screen:
- Member exclusive
- Built in heart rate monitor:
- Member exclusive
- Splash resistant:
- Member exclusive
This budget fitness tracker is discreet and accurately tracks steps and distance.
Pricing, recommendations and test scores correct as of November 2017.
Not found the fitness tracker for you? Browse all of our fitness tracker reviews.
Budget fitness trackers: is it worth spending a bit extra?
It’s perfectly possible to pick up a decent fitness tracker on the cheap, and if you just want to do some basic fitness tracking, such as steps and distance, any of our top picks should do the job.
For more advanced features though, such as built-in GPS, multi-sport tracking for all of your activities or analysis of your oxygen consumption, you’ll need to spend out a little more. The best models from our testing tend to have a slightly more expensive look and design too, including a wider choice of colours and band materials or a higher resolution display.