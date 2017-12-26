Top three fitness trackers under £50

Fitness trackers range in price from around £15 up to £150 or more, but do you need to pay 10 times the amount to get an accurate and reliable device? Price is certainly no guarantee of quality when it comes to fitness trackers but that doesn’t mean you should pick up any cheap model, as we’ve found both budget and expensive devices that are inaccurate, uncomfortable and a pain to use.

That’s where we can help - we’ve reviewed the very latest fitness trackers for all budgets, including models from Fitbit, Garmin, Misfit and Samsung. Our cheapest Best Buy is just £50, and it’s impressively accurate. In our tests it tracked steps taken while walking and running with no errors. We’ve also found some great choices for even less.

