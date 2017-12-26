Fitbit fitness trackers vs Garmin fitness trackers
By Hannah Walsh
If you’re looking for a fitness tracker, you’ve probably come across devices from both Fitbit and Garmin. Fitbit has more than seven trackers on the market, including clip-on and wrist-worn devices, Garmin has five.
Our tough tests have uncovered Best Buy fitness trackers from both brands as well as ones that don’t perform so well in our tests. So how do you avoid the duds and decide which will suit you? That’s where our expert reviews can help. In the table below we compare the accuracy, comfort and ease of use of the top-performing Fitbit and Garmin fitness trackers.
Fitbit vs Garmin
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Accuracy:
- 4 out of 5
- Built in GPS:
- Built in heart rate monitor:
- Waterproof:
Excellent for in-depth running analysis and activity tracking, as well as the usual running data this slim and lightweight watch studies your stride length and how you run, to provide detailed information to help you improve your running form. It's not so good for other sports though.
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Accuracy:
- 4 out of 5
- Built in GPS:
- Built in heart rate monitor:
- Waterproof:
Best Garmin fitness tracker: There’s no need to charge this device as it has a replaceable battery that will last for around a year. It’s accurate, too.
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Comfort:
- 5 out of 5
- Accuracy:
- 4 out of 5
- Built in GPS:
- Built in heart rate monitor:
- Waterproof:
Cheapest Best Buy: You won’t struggle to stay motivated with this fitness tracker, as it’s full of great tracking options and motivational prompts.
- Ease of use:
- 3 out of 5
- Comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Accuracy:
- 4 out of 5
- Built in GPS:
- Built in heart rate monitor:
- Waterproof:
A built-in heart-rate monitor makes this great for tracking your progress. Is it accurate enough?
How we test fitness trackers
Our tough tests put each fitness tracker through its paces. We check the accuracy of step, distance, calorie and heart-rate tracking in different scenarios – including walking and running on a treadmill, and during a routine of daily tasks such as loading or unloading the dishwasher. This means we can tell you whether Fitbit or Garmin fitness trackers are better at accurately tracking your activity.
We also know that a good fitness tracker needs to be comfortable and durable – it will soon get thrown to one side if it rubs your skin or is too bulky to wear under your clothes. That’s why our users have weeks to get to grips with a device, and rate how comfortable it is to wear for sport and daily life. We can help you pick between clip-on and wrist-worn fitness trackers.
Ending up with a big scratch on the screen is unacceptable too, so we also put fitness trackers through a scratch resistance test. In our full Fitbit and Garmin fitness tracker reviews, we’ll let you know how each device performed.