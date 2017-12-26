Which? Best Buy fitness watches and activity trackers

Looking to buy a fitness watch or activity tracker? Nobody goes to the lengths we do to put watches and trackers through their paces. You can be sure that a Best Buy fitness watch or activity tracker will be accurate, comfortable and a breeze to use. As opposed to our Don't Buys where experts reveal the worst fitness watches and activity trackers on sale.

What makes a Best Buy fitness watch or activity tracker?

Our lab testing has uncovered devices that are inaccurate, and ones where the manufacturer claims it has features that it doesn't. For instance, many fitness watches are falsely said to have built-in altimeters to measure the altitude but, in fact, the watch calculates your ascent and descent using data from GPS and maps, rather than a traditional altimeter instrument.

We’ve discovered fitness watches and activity trackers that will clock up steps even when you're just moving your arms. So, while you may think you're hitting your step targets and improving your fitness, you're not. We've also found trackers that overstate how many calories you've burned, which could inadvertently lead to you overeating.

We've reviewed fitness watches and activity trackers for every budget – our cheapest Best Buy activity tracker can be picked up for under £50, while Best Buy fitness watches start at less than £150.

Our reviews cover models from all the main watch and tracker brands, including Fitbit, Garmin, Jawbone, Misfit, Polar and TomTom,

We focus on what’s important: our testers assess every watch and tracker for accuracy, comfort, ease of use and the features on offer.

Our experts cut through the jargon and hype of new technology to unearth the genuinely useful features of every fitness watch and activity tracker. They’ll put sensors and apps to the test to make sure every feature works as advertised.

