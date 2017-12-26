Food processor, mixer or blender?

Stand mixers (also known as kitchen machines): pros and cons

A stand mixer has a fixed stand and mixing bowl, with a lever-operated arm to which you can fit various mixing attachments. Standard attachments are the balloon whisk (for whipping cream/whisking egg whites), beater (for mixing cake batter), and dough hook (for kneading dough). Some models also include a beater with flexible silicone edge, which scrapes any unmixed ingredients off the side of the bowl during mixing for a more even batter.

Some stand mixers fit a variety of additional accessories, such as blenders, meat mincers, pasta makers, food processors - and even ice-cream-making bowls - making them more versatile than hand mixers. Many come with a blender jug as standard, but other attachments may need to be bought separately.

Stand mixers are a worthwhile investment for really keen bakers - they do the best job of key baking tasks.

Stand mixers can be rather large and cumbersome, and tend to be quite pricey too, with costs ranging from £80 to £800. But they take all the effort out of baking tasks - you can just turn them on and walk away, whereas with a hand mixer you have to actively hold the mixer while using it, which can be tiring - especially with heavy mixes like dough.

Another advantage is that they come with a deep, large-capacity mixing bowl and often a splashguard lid, which helps to keep ingredients in the bowl rather than splashing over the kitchen surfaces - something that can be troublesome with a hand mixer.

A good stand mixer...

Will swiftly, effectively and evenly mix ingredients, without too much left unmixed around the side of the bowl. It should also be sturdy and stable, but not too heavy. A splashguard is a very useful feature, particularly if you make lots of icing (it prevents clouds of icing sugar).

A bad stand mixer...

May leave lots of unmixed ingredients around the side of the bowl, or struggle with heavy-duty tasks such as creaming butter and sugar or kneading dough. Fitting and swapping attachments should be simple, but can be fiddly on poor models.

Who should buy a stand mixer? Stand mixers are a worthwhile investment for keen bakers, as they are specialised for key baking tasks. If you get a model with a jug blender or food processor attachment, they can also be very versatile and cheaper than buying several separate appliances. If you like making dough or mixing icing, or just like making larger batches in one go, a stand mixer with its added muscle power and deep bowl will be more suitable than a hand mixer.

We've tested all the major models, including big hitters from Kenwood and KitchenAid. Read our stand mixer reviews to find out which is best, or head to our list of Best Buy mixers to see the top-scoring mixers we've found for under £200.