How to buy the best food processor

Should I get a food processor or mini chopper?

Food processors are designed to make preparing meals and entertaining quick, easy and hassle-free. They can save precious time by tackling fiddly prep jobs that usually require elbow grease – often in seconds. Plus, the results should be more consistent than the average person could achieve by hand. Food processors can be large, bulky beasts, but there are also much smaller versions available, known as mini choppers. We explain the pros and cons below to help you decide what type would suit you.

Food processors

If you’re after a hardworking multi-tasker that can help with slicing, grating, chopping and mixing, then a food processor is right for you. Some also come with a blender attachment for making smoothies or blending soup, and others have attachments to help with baking tasks such as whisking, whipping and kneading. This is especially important if you like to bake but don't have space (or the budget) for a separate food mixer.

Pros: Can tackle most cooking and baking prep tasks in one machine.

Cons: They tend to be more expensive than mini choppers, and take up more space on your kitchen worktop or in a cupboard.

Mini choppers

If you only ever need to do small amounts of chopping or puréeing - a few herbs, nuts or onions for example - a mini chopper could be the ideal solution. Mini choppers are smaller, simpler and cheaper versions of food processors. They take up much less space too, so are easier to keep out on a kitchen worktop between uses. We've come across the rare mini chopper that can whip cream, as well as chop and purée, but most stick to basic jobs. They tend to be straightforward to set up and use.

Pros: Mini choppers tend to be affordable, compact and simple to use.

Cons: They're less versatile than food processors - you're usually limited to chopping and puréeing.

