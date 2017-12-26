How we test food processors

How well does the food processor chop, slice and grate?

We test each food processor with nuts, onions and flat-leaf parsley to see how well they can chop different types of food. A good food processor will consistently chop any ingredient - hard or soft - into fine, even pieces.

We slice different types of food, from soft to firm, to see how each food processor copes, and how long it takes. The slices are rated for evenness and uniformity, and particular attention is paid to how much food is left unsliced, how many slices are whole, and how many pieces have been broken or have large chunks missing from them.

Dubbed the ‘Double Gloucester test’, we check how fast and evenly each food processor grates cheese and carrots. Again, this tests how well it can grate both hard and softer foods - it can be challenging to handle both well. We deduct points if large chunks escape into the bowl, or remain on the blade, without being touched by the machine.

The image below shows real results from our tests from a good chopper, and a bad one. The nuts on the left are beautifully evenly chopped, while the ones on the right are uneven and have large unprocessed lumps.