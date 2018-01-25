Any food processor that fails to make the grade in our tests is given our Don’t Buy warning logo.

Don’t Buy models may produce poorly chopped and sliced food, make lumpy mixes or be a nightmare to clean, meaning they'll be more of a hindrance than a help in the kitchen.

Why you should steer clear of Don’t Buy food processors

Our tough tests separate the food processors you should avoid from the Best Buy food processors that are worth your hard-earned cash.

Each model we review gets put through a set of stringent assessments in the Which? test lab. The worst food processors we’ve encountered turn out uneven cake mixes, lumpy purées and badly chopped nuts – and in some cases they can’t even slice a carrot. All of this can result in a Don’t Buy label.

As well as being poor at their core job, the worst models will often have other annoying flaws, such as being excessively noisy or tricky to use and clean.

On the other hand, if you opt for one of our Best Buys, you will not only save time in the kitchen but your veg will be perfectly sliced and your marinades blended to perfection, time after time. And you don’t need to spend a fortune either - we’ve found brilliant Best Buy food processors for less than £100.

How we uncover the best and worst food processors

We test food processors more thoroughly than anyone else so you don’t end up feeling disappointed with your purchase - or your culinary creations. Our reviews cover products from some of the biggest brands such as Bosch, Kenwood, KitchenAid, Magimix and Philips, as well as cheaper own-brand models.

Chopping, grating and slicing We test how well each food processor can tackle these key tasks. Using different types of food, hard and soft, we look at how long it takes and how good the results are. If slices are uneven or lots of chunks get left behind then points are deducted.

Mixing and kneading We also check how well each food processor mixes cake batter and kneads dough for bread. We time at how long it takes to achieve an even mix and if the mixes rise as they should. We then go one step further and bake both. The best models will produce light, airy and evenly risen bakes. If the food processor has a blender attachment we test how smoothly it blends, too.

Noise No one wants a product that makes a racket every time you switch it on. We measure how quietly both the processor and attachments work, and how much it vibrates on your kitchen surface so you know which ones will be kind on your eardrums once you get them home.

Cleaning and using If a food processor is frustrating to use and takes you hours to clean then it's going to be more hassle than it's worth. We seek out any hidden dirt traps and test how easy it is to swap between attachments.

If we’ve given a model a Don’t Buy warning then steer clear! Don’t waste your time or money buying a dud product - use our independent food processor reviews and recommendations to find the right food processor for you.

