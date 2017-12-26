Top food processor brands

When you look at a food processor in a shop, you have no way of telling how long it will last. But at Which? we rate the major brands for their reliability, so we can let you know which brands are really built to last.

Though food processors are generally quite reliable, there are significant differences between brands in the development of faults like the plastic bowl cracking or the lid breaking, and how long the product will last before developing a fault. There's also a sizeable gap between how highly owners rate the top-scoring and the lowest-scoring brand.

Our reliability ratings below are based on the experiences of more than 700 Which? members who own food processors. Big brands such as KitchenAid, Kenwood and Magimix are all featured, so you can see which makes food processors that go the distance. We've also included analysis of how well each brand performs in our food processor lab tests to build a complete picture of each brand.

Once you've discovered which brands are the most reliable, use our in-depth food processor reviews to find the best model for you.