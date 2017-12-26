Top food processor brands
By Yvette Fletcher
We reveal the food processor brands you can rely on. Find out which brands get top marks from us - and from the people who own them.
When you look at a food processor in a shop, you have no way of telling how long it will last. But at Which? we rate the major brands for their reliability, so we can let you know which brands are really built to last.
Though food processors are generally quite reliable, there are significant differences between brands in the development of faults like the plastic bowl cracking or the lid breaking, and how long the product will last before developing a fault. There's also a sizeable gap between how highly owners rate the top-scoring and the lowest-scoring brand.
Our reliability ratings below are based on the experiences of more than 700 Which? members who own food processors. Big brands such as KitchenAid, Kenwood and Magimix are all featured, so you can see which makes food processors that go the distance. We've also included analysis of how well each brand performs in our food processor lab tests to build a complete picture of each brand.
Once you've discovered which brands are the most reliable, use our in-depth food processor reviews to find the best model for you.
Food processor brands rated
In the comparison table below, we've pulled together our expert knowledge on each food processor brand, so you can see at a glance which you can rely on, and which to steer clear of.
For each brand, you can find out:
- Average test score – based on the overall test scores of models we've tested since 2013.
- How reliable it is – we ask owners if, when, and how their blenders broke down, and use this data to calculate how likely each brand is to last.
- How owners rate it – owners tell us how satisfied they are with their brand of food processor, and whether they would recommend it to a friend, and we turn this into a percentage score.
- Our overall verdict – we summarise all of our testing and survey data to give an overall verdict on each brand.
You can see a preview of the best and worst scores below:
|Preview: food processor brands rated
|Brand
|Average test score
|Reliability rating
|How owners rate this brand
|Overview of our verdict
|66%
|N/A
|83%
|Customer favourite: We didn't have enough data to formulate a reliability score for this brand, but it was the most likely brand to develop the most common fault - the bowl cracking. Still, it is clearly well-loved by its customers. However, we haven't awarded a Best Buy to this brand's food processors since our tests became tougher in 2013, and its average test score is slightly below its competitors.
|68%
|75%
|This brand receives a respectable customer score and does well in the reliability stakes, but it's worth noting that it has the highest proportion of reported faults. We've awarded several Best Buys to older models from this brand, but it hasn't managed any since we updated our tests in 2013.
|70%
|72%
|Our top pick: This brand's food processors have achieved an impressive average test score and a couple of its models have been awarded Best Buy status. It's our most reliable brand, too, with the lowest number of reported faults.
|72%
|70%
|This was the most commonly owned brand of food processor from our survey respondents, and it does the best in our tests on average. It also had the second lowest number of reported faults. Though it achieves a respectable customer score, it's not as well-loved as some brands.
|69%
|65%
|This brand gets a good average test score, but its customer score is average. This could be because it had the highest proportion of reported incidences where the product completely failed or stopped working.
|Table notes: Table correct as of June 2017. Reliability ratings and customer scores based on feedback from 720 Which? members who own food processors, surveyed in May 2017. Average test scores based on food processors tested under the current test program (from December 2013 onwards). N/A means we didn't receive enough information from owners to give a reliability rating for this brand.
Can't see the brand you're interested in? We couldn't report on some brands, as we didn't get enough responses from owners, but for reviews of brands such as Argos, Braun, Cuisinart, Dualit, Russell Hobbs, Sage and more, head to our food processor reviews.
Choosing the best food processor
Food processors tend to be pretty reliable, with all the brands we looked at receiving five stars for reliability. However, they vary quite a bit more in terms of customer score and average test score.
Our top pick for reliability achieved an impressive reliability score of 95%, and only a small percentage of reported breakdowns from owners. But the brand with the most reported faults and the lowest reliability rating was also one of the highest-rated by customers, so it's worth taking a close look at the differences between models from this brand before buying.
The lowest-rated brand by customers also happens to be at the lower end of price spectrum, and was the one with the most reported incidences of complete failure from its owners, so it may be worth investing a little more in a brand with more longevity.
Choosing between the brands may seem to mean choosing between good test results and user-friendliness. However, our individual reviews will allow you to check that individual models can offer both before you commit.
Food processors vary so widely in price, and there a few types available, so you need to decide what features you want before you buy. In our food processor buying guide, we take you through the differences between food processors and mini choppers, and what features you should look out for when shopping - like the accessories and attachments you need for your purposes.
Are food processors generally reliable?
Food processors are generally very reliable - they're less likely to develop faults than kettles, toasters or coffee machines, although they aren't quite as reliable as stand mixers. In our survey, the least reliable small appliance - kettles - earned an average reliability score of 75%, but food processors easily beat this with an average score of 93% and five stars for reliability across all of our surveyed brands.
Most people we surveyed thought food processors should generally last about five years, and we found that 91% of food processors passed this landmark without problems.
Most common food processor problems
When we surveyed Which? members about the problems they'd encountered with their food processors, these were encountered most often:
- 28% - plastic bowl cracked
- 20% - lid broke
- 12% - stopped working
If an attachment or accessory breaks on your food processor, it's not necessarily the end of the road. Big brands such as Kenwood usually have spare parts available to buy, so try contacting the manufacturer or searching online to see if you can replace a broken lid or bowl before splashing out on a new food processor.
