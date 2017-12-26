American fridge freezers
Top five best American fridge freezers
By Ben Slater
The top-scoring American fridge freezers from all our reviews, to help you make the best choice for your home.
American fridge freezers – or American-style fridge freezers as they're also known – are becoming much more popular. So what’s all the fuss about?
For starters, they offer a huge amount of storage space for your groceries. Plus they can look great and are often jam-packed with features, such as water and ice dispensers. We’re yet to test an American fridge freezer that isn't frost-free, meaning you won’t have to spend hours arduously defrosting the freezer by hand.
Read on for our pick of the five best American-style fridge freezers, or head to our fridge freezer reviews to see everything we've tested.
Best American fridge freezers
American-style fridge freezers can cost more than £2,000, but you don’t have to spend a fortune to get a good one. We’ve found that price is no guarantee of performance, and a Best Buy could cost you less than you think.
Take a look at our pick of the top American fridge freezers below. They have all gone through our rigorous lab testing, so you can be sure they’re the best of the bunch for quick and efficient chilling and freezing.
Best cheap American fridge freezer
- Chilling power:
- 5 out of 5
- Freezing power:
- 3 out of 5
- Energy use:
- 4 out of 5
- Noise:
- 3 out of 5
- Dimensions - HxWxD (cm):
- Usable fridge storage volume (litres):
- Usable freezer storage volume (litres):
This spacious American fridge freezer may not look especially cheap, but the average price of the American-style fridge freezers we’ve tested is more than £900, with the most expensive costing more than £1,500. And yet this one is much better than most. It doesn't have any major flaws and the the fridge is lightning-quick to cool, helping to keep your food fresher for longer.
Best Samsung American fridge freezer
- Chilling power:
- 3 out of 5
- Freezing power:
- 3 out of 5
- Energy use:
- 5 out of 5
- Noise:
- 4 out of 5
- Dimensions - HxWxD (cm):
- Usable fridge storage volume (litres):
- Usable freezer storage volume (litres):
If you’re set on a Samsung American fridge freezer, this is your best bet. The recommended thermostat setting gets the best performance out of the fridge and freezer, and, unlike some models, the internal temperature remains stable when it’s hot or cold outside.
Best quiet American fridge freezer
- Chilling power:
- 5 out of 5
- Freezing power:
- 5 out of 5
- Energy use:
- 5 out of 5
- Noise:
- 5 out of 5
- Dimensions - HxWxD (cm):
- Usable fridge storage volume (litres):
- Usable freezer storage volume (litres):
It’s not cheap and you won’t look forward to cleaning this cavernous American fridge freezer, but there are many more positives than negatives with this model, so it’s still well worth considering. The fridge is lightning-quick to chill, which should keep food fresher for longer. And it’s also one of the quietest models we’ve ever seen, so could be a good bet if you have an open plan kitchen and living room.
Best American fridge freezer for a small space
- Chilling power:
- 4 out of 5
- Freezing power:
- 3 out of 5
- Energy use:
- 5 out of 5
- Noise:
- 4 out of 5
- Dimensions - HxWxD (cm):
- Usable fridge storage volume (litres):
- Usable freezer storage volume (litres):
At 71cm-wide this American fridge freezer is worth considering if you want double doors and more storage than a conventional fridge freezer, but don’t have enough space for a full width American model. This energy-efficient model didn’t do poorly in any of our tests, and the fridge is fantastic.
Best American fridge freezer for storage space
- Chilling power:
- 5 out of 5
- Freezing power:
- 5 out of 5
- Energy use:
- 5 out of 5
- Noise:
- 4 out of 5
- Dimensions - HxWxD (cm):
- Usable fridge storage volume (litres):
- Usable freezer storage volume (litres):
Unlike manufacturers, we measure the volume of each fridge freezer with all the shelves and drawers inside, so you know how much space you’ll actually be able to use to store your groceries. Not only is this sleek model among the best performers we’ve tested, it’s also one of the largest. It provides almost 440 litres of usable space, which should be enough for even the largest households, and it chills and freezes in rapid time.
American fridge freezer reviews you can trust
No one goes to the lengths we do to test American-style fridge freezers. We spend nine weeks running dozens of tests on every model we review, so you know your Best Buy is one of the top models on the market.
We measure how long it takes the fridge and freezer to chill and freeze to safe temperatures. The faster your groceries cool, the longer they’ll last, the more nutrients they’ll retain and the fresher frozen food will be when you defrost it. But to be in with a chance of becoming a Best Buy, they also need to keep the temperature stable and be energy efficient.
And unlike manufacturers, when we measure storage capacity we leave everything in place to tell you how much space you can actually use for storing groceries.
Go to our how we test fridge freezers page for more information on the lengths we go to to bring you the best reviews.